A New Chuck Lorre Comedy Series Is Taking Over the Netflix Charts

The creator of shows like Two and a Half Men and The Big Bang Theory is back with another hit.

Chuck Lorre’s new sitcom Leanne, which premiered on Netflix July 31st, is currently sitting at #2 on the streamer’s charts.

The series stars Leanne Morgan as a Southern mom who must begin her life all over again when her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman by sending her a divorce via email.

Tonally, the series is quite similar to the iconic ABC series Roseanne, which Lorre wrote and executive produced, and Mom, Lorre’s CBS comedy-drama that ran from 2013 to 2021.

A recent TVLine interview with Lorre and supporting cast member Kristen Johnston, who plays Leanne’s sister, established why Lorre conceived the show.

“There are women of a certain age who are starved for this kind of [show]. When Mom was cancelled, there was a group of feral women in my mentions on social media that were so mad…and I think [Leanne] fills that hole,” she said. “I love what it says about sisterhood … At the end of the day, they have each other. They’re very different people, but they come together in the most important way.”

In the interview, the two discuss how both Mom and Leanne are about older women having to begin their lives from scratch after a dramatic incident.

“That’s the dramatic through line,” Lorre said. “How do you start over? Can you start over? And the answer is yes — with support [from] family and friends who care for you and want you to survive and succeed. Both shows have that element of hope that you can crawl out of the ashes and start again.”

Season 1 of Leanne is streaming now on Netflix.