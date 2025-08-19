Beloved Netflix Comedy Announces New Season Will Premiere in November

One of Netflix’s biggest hits of 2024 returns with a new season, all the way from northside Long Beach, California.

The Vince Staples Show, the episodic comedy created, written by, and starring the rapper known for platinum hits like “Norf Norf,” is returning to Netflix this fall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series features Staples playing himself in a highly satirized and surreal version of Long Beach, California. The first season of five episodes released last February, and was critically acclaimed for its offbeat tone and extremely dark and deadpan sense of humor. It currently sits at a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix’s official synopsis of the second season reads: “In the wake of a tragic death, Vince embarks on a wild journey in search of inner peace. However, his path is littered with reminders of his haunted past.”

Given that the finale of the first season turned from comedy to tragedy after a deadly shootout, it’s unclear whether the “tragic death” the synopsis mentioned refers to the events of the season one finale.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Staples shared some of the show’s main influences. While his biggest inspirations are classic adult animation like The Simpsons and King of the Hill, he was also inspired by David Lynch, Mario Van Peebles, the Coen Brothers, and The Twilight Zone for the show’s out-there form of expression.

Season two of The Vince Staples Show premieres November 6 on Netflix, with six new episodes.