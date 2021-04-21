Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Gets Surprise Season 3 in May
On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Master of None is getting a brand new season in about a month — over two years after the show's last installment and well after many fans had given up hope on it. The sitcom stars Aziz Ansari and was quietly dropped around the time that Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct. Now, fans have mixed feelings about the show's return.
Like many Netflix original series, Master of None was never formally canceled or renewed but hung in limbo after Season 2 premiered in 2017. At the time, Ansari told Vulture: "I don't know if we're going to do a Season 3. I wouldn't be surprised if I needed a looong break before I could come back to it." That interview was before a woman published an op-ed on Babe.net detailing a sexual encounter with Ansari that made her uncomfortable. However, that doesn't mean the prolonged wait for a new season was unrelated to the public backlash.
Here's just a taste of what's coming to Netflix (in The US) this May! pic.twitter.com/adTg3mwxEd— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) April 21, 2021
Ansari's anonymous accuser acknowledged that the comedian apologized to her as soon as she informed him that she was uncomfortable with their encounter, and culture critics debated whether Ansari's behavior constituted "misconduct," "harassment" or even "assault." Most agreed that this incident existed in a gray area, which was important to discuss.
Those discussions carry on, and may well even play into Master of None Season 3. The show returns sometime next month, though an exact date has not yet been set. In the meantime, here is a look at what fans and critics are saying about the surprise renewal online.
Buried the Lede
Let's see what's coming to @netflix this mon– JESUS CHRIST THAT'S MASTER OF NONE. pic.twitter.com/1ApA0YiKdE— Inside The Film Room (@insidefilmroom) April 21, 2021
Definitely seems like they're sweeping this under the rug a bit, right? The first few seasons seemed incredibly popular with critics and the audience. Is it leftover issues with Aziz Ansari's "Me Too" issue? Why make a new season at all?— Luke Gelineau (@PhilthyLuker) April 21, 2021
The announcement of Master of None Season 3 was included in a broad list of Netflix announcements without any special fanfare, to the surprise of many. Some questioned why the company would give so little attention to the update, for better or worse.
Restored Faith
Master of None season 3... may... thank you Netflix, I take back everything mean I've said... as long as it ain't insensitive I'm happy— Nitin (@NitinDhupar1) April 21, 2021
Netflix knew I was on the verge of cancelling and then quietly announced a new Master of None season pic.twitter.com/NccCSfE8th— Ruben (@ruben_market) April 21, 2021
Some fans who have become frustrated with Netflix and its uncertain renewal and cancellation policies said that this news helped them forgive the company. Seeing a fan-favorite return from the grave like this made all the waiting worth it.
Rewatch
🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 time to rewatch master of none again https://t.co/pKZXA8os0s— Ben Maxey (@bmaxey55) April 21, 2021
Gonna go rewatch master of none before season 3 hits— μισθοφόρος (@VanTeemet) April 21, 2021
Many were excited for the excuse to start a full Master of None re-watch ahead of the big premiere.
Ahead
So that article or whatever it was I saw a while back was accurate.. master of none is coming back.. nice surprise. 😌 https://t.co/eWFBEtbdND— Ragga (@aboutthechase) April 21, 2021
master of none? i didnt know that was this year— chey's kiri-chan (@dew_of_the_sea_) April 21, 2021
Apparently Season 3 of Master of None takes place in London. Looks like it was one of the many productions halted last year due to COVID-19. https://t.co/HRmvaDAizW— Sean (@SeanJ8) April 21, 2021
There have been reports and rumors over the last few months that Master of None Season 3 was in production, though clearly, they did not reach a wide audience. The fans who did see these reports felt like they were ahead of the curve on Wednesday's news.
Retrospective
There were some really thought provoking episodes (and a couple that missed the mark) in the existing series, look forward to this.— NorthNorfolkDigital (@NorthNorfolkDig) April 21, 2021
The renewal had some fans thinking back on the previous two seasons without re-watching them, and deciding whether or not it would be worth it to jump into the next installment. Most seemed eager for another chance.
Thank You Aziz
So y’all just gonna sneak of Master of None season 3 on there!?! It’s about time. Thank you Aziz https://t.co/oU5ZrBHl8G— K. Weasley (@KyWeasley) April 21, 2021
Knowing that it was up to Ansari as much as Netflix to bring the show back, many fans thanked the comedian for returning in spite of the obvious dangers to his reputation.
Canceled
Guess Aziz Ansari was uncancelled, i'm hype for Master of None S3— MetaSlave (@shinlad) April 21, 2021
Master of None with Aziz Ansari has a new season on Netflix?? Its coming out in May. I thought it got canceled??— Michael Williams (@Biggydawg315) April 21, 2021
Finally, commentary on Ansari being "canceled" was broached cautiously and sparingly on social media, with no real consensus on his actions or his apology. Master of None Season 3 is expected to hit Netflix sometime in May of 2021.