Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Gets Surprise Season 3 in May

On Wednesday, Netflix announced that Master of None is getting a brand new season in about a month — over two years after the show's last installment and well after many fans had given up hope on it. The sitcom stars Aziz Ansari and was quietly dropped around the time that Ansari was accused of sexual misconduct. Now, fans have mixed feelings about the show's return.

Like many Netflix original series, Master of None was never formally canceled or renewed but hung in limbo after Season 2 premiered in 2017. At the time, Ansari told Vulture: "I don't know if we're going to do a Season 3. I wouldn't be surprised if I needed a looong break before I could come back to it." That interview was before a woman published an op-ed on Babe.net detailing a sexual encounter with Ansari that made her uncomfortable. However, that doesn't mean the prolonged wait for a new season was unrelated to the public backlash.

Here's just a taste of what's coming to Netflix (in The US) this May! pic.twitter.com/adTg3mwxEd — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) April 21, 2021

Ansari's anonymous accuser acknowledged that the comedian apologized to her as soon as she informed him that she was uncomfortable with their encounter, and culture critics debated whether Ansari's behavior constituted "misconduct," "harassment" or even "assault." Most agreed that this incident existed in a gray area, which was important to discuss.

Those discussions carry on, and may well even play into Master of None Season 3. The show returns sometime next month, though an exact date has not yet been set. In the meantime, here is a look at what fans and critics are saying about the surprise renewal online.