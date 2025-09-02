Fan-Favorite Musician Guest Stars in Comedy Show’s Big Season Finale

A season finale is always a chance for a show to end on a high note. Case and point: Smosh Summer Games ended its revival season with a huge closing.

The comedic reality competition series, which used a 2000s school theme this year, saw the stars pull off grand prom-posals for the finale points of the contest. The object of these displays? Electronic musician bbno$ stopped by to serve as guest judge.

Videos by PopCulture.com

bbno$ (L) and Courtney Miller (R) in ‘Smosh Summer Games’ (Credit: Smosh)

The “Lalala” and “edamame” musician had to be the temporary object of the Smosh cast’s affections. He loved some, rejected some and, in one case, hilariously shut one down mid-performance.

In the end, bbno$ revealed who he’d actually want to go to prom with, ultimately help decide who won the whole competition.

Play video

The full Smosh Summer Games episode with bbno$ is free-to-watch and available now on YouTube.

About Smosh Summer Games

The show features the comedic personalities of the Smosh YouTube channels competing in a series of yard games, party games and goofy challenges. Season 6 is subtitled “Class of 2005” and sees the crew tackle a series of school-based competitions filled with throwback references to millennial pop culture.

The competitors of the Smosh Summer Games: Class of 2005 are: Ian Hecox, Shayne Topp, Courtney Miller, Arasha Lalani, Keith Leak Jr., Olivia Sui, Angela Giarratana, Chanse McCrary, Trevor Evarts, Noah Grossman, Tommy Bowe and Spencer Agnew.

Smosh Summer Games was a fan-favorite series that aired annually from 2015 to 2019. They typically featured big themes, such as “Wild West,” “Camp” and “Apocalypse.” There was also a spinoff, Smosh Winter Games, that aired in 2016 and 2017. There is no word on if Smosh plans to resurrect the winter version that the summer edition has made a successful return.