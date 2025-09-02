Fan-Favorite Musician Guest Stars in Comedy Show’s Big Season Finale

A season finale is always a chance for a show to end on a high note. Case and point: Smosh Summer Games ended its revival season with a huge closing.
The comedic reality competition series, which used a 2000s school theme this year, saw the stars pull off grand prom-posals for the finale points of the contest. The object of these displays? Electronic musician bbno$ stopped by to serve as guest judge.
Videos by PopCulture.com
The “Lalala” and “edamame” musician had to be the temporary object of the Smosh cast’s affections. He loved some, rejected some and, in one case, hilariously shut one down mid-performance.
In the end, bbno$ revealed who he’d actually want to go to prom with, ultimately help decide who won the whole competition.
The full Smosh Summer Games episode with bbno$ is free-to-watch and available now on YouTube.
About Smosh Summer Games
The show features the comedic personalities of the Smosh YouTube channels competing in a series of yard games, party games and goofy challenges. Season 6 is subtitled “Class of 2005” and sees the crew tackle a series of school-based competitions filled with throwback references to millennial pop culture.
The competitors of the Smosh Summer Games: Class of 2005 are: Ian Hecox, Shayne Topp, Courtney Miller, Arasha Lalani, Keith Leak Jr., Olivia Sui, Angela Giarratana, Chanse McCrary, Trevor Evarts, Noah Grossman, Tommy Bowe and Spencer Agnew.
Smosh Summer Games was a fan-favorite series that aired annually from 2015 to 2019. They typically featured big themes, such as “Wild West,” “Camp” and “Apocalypse.” There was also a spinoff, Smosh Winter Games, that aired in 2016 and 2017. There is no word on if Smosh plans to resurrect the winter version that the summer edition has made a successful return.