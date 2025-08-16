Beloved Comedy Series Returns After 6-Year Hiatus

While most traditional TV shows are off for the summer, a beloved online series is back in action after six years away.
Smosh Summer Games, the comedic reality competition series, is back with a new season, the first installment since 2019.
The show features the comedic personalities of the Smosh YouTube channels competing in a series of yard games, party games and goofy challenges. Season 6 is subtitled “Class of 2005” and sees the crew tackle a series of school-based competitions filled with throwback references to millennial pop culture.
The core show is six-episodes long, with the Smosh personalities taking on challenges such a charades relay, a prom-posal competition and an elevated edition of the brand’s mainstay Jeopardy! parody, Beopardy. There are also a few bonus episodes included as well, including a game of Throw Throw Burrito in a school cafeteria, a school-themed Smosh Reads Reddit Stories episode and a take on the “Silent Library” segment from Downtown no Gaki no Tsukai ya Arahende!!“
The competitors of the Smosh Summer Games: Class of 2005 are: Ian Hecox, Shayne Topp, Courtney Miller, Arasha Lalani, Keith Leak Jr., Olivia Sui, Angela Giarratana, Chanse McCrary, Trevor Evarts, Noah Grossman, Tommy Bowe, and Spencer Agnew.
Guest stars include bbno$, Anthony Padilla, Damien Haas and Amanda Lehan-Canto.
Smosh Summer Games was a fan-favorite series that aired annually from 2015 to 2019. They typically featured big themes, such as “Wild West,” “Camp” and “Apocalypse.” There was also a spinoff, Smosh Winter Games, that aired in 2016 and 2017. There is no word on if Smosh plans to resurrect the winter version that the summer edition has made a successful return.