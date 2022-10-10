Coco Austin, Paige Spiranac and 6 More Stars Who've Turned Into Harley Quinn for Halloween

Harley Quinn celebrates her 30th anniversary this year, and she remains one of the most popular comic book characters created in recent memory. Margot Robbie's performance as Harley in the recent DC Comics movies has only solidified her status. Since Lady Gaga will play her in an upcoming Joker sequel, you can bet there will be even more celebrities dressing up like the Batman villain for Halloween 2022. The list of celebrities who already dressed like Harley in recent years includes Coco Austin and social media star Paige Spiranac.

Harley Quinn was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series. She was introduced as a new member of the Joker's crew in 1992. Her popularity exploded throughout the 1990s, and she has now become an integral part of Batman stories. Robbie has played the character in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad, and will continue to play her in future DC movies. She also has her own animated series, Harley Quinn, starring Kaley Cuoco as the title character, for HBO Max. A third season of the show debuted in 2022. Over the years, Harley has had several different looks, reflected in many of the different costumes worn over the weekend. Scroll on for a look at the best celebrity Harley Quinn outfits.

