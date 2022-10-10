Coco Austin, Paige Spiranac and 6 More Stars Who've Turned Into Harley Quinn for Halloween
Harley Quinn celebrates her 30th anniversary this year, and she remains one of the most popular comic book characters created in recent memory. Margot Robbie's performance as Harley in the recent DC Comics movies has only solidified her status. Since Lady Gaga will play her in an upcoming Joker sequel, you can bet there will be even more celebrities dressing up like the Batman villain for Halloween 2022. The list of celebrities who already dressed like Harley in recent years includes Coco Austin and social media star Paige Spiranac.
Harley Quinn was created by Paul Dini and Bruce Timm for Batman: The Animated Series. She was introduced as a new member of the Joker's crew in 1992. Her popularity exploded throughout the 1990s, and she has now become an integral part of Batman stories. Robbie has played the character in Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and The Suicide Squad, and will continue to play her in future DC movies. She also has her own animated series, Harley Quinn, starring Kaley Cuoco as the title character, for HBO Max. A third season of the show debuted in 2022. Over the years, Harley has had several different looks, reflected in many of the different costumes worn over the weekend. Scroll on for a look at the best celebrity Harley Quinn outfits.
Coco Austin
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, dressed as The Joker and Harley. Considering how Harley spends so much of her time trying to escape her toxic relationship with the Joker, this was an interesting choice.
Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac, a pro-golfer-turned-social media star, swapped Harley's famous mallet for a golf club. "Happy Halloween puddin from your Harley Quinn," she wrote in the caption.
Sara Jean Underwood
Model Sara Jean Underwood also dressed as Harley Quinn, calling the costume one of her favorites.
Leah Messer
Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer and her new boyfriend Jason Mobley also dressed as Harley and the Joker. "I do believe in you like you believe in me," Messer wrote.
Aespa member Giselle
Giselle, a member of the South Korean girl group Aespa, dressed as Harley Quinn for the holiday.
Courtney Miller
Courtney Miller dressed up as Harley appears in the Birds of Prey movie in 2021. Miller is a popular comedian who stars in the Smosh sketch comedy series.
Wonho
Wonho, whose real name is Lee Ho-seok, is another South Korean pop star. He dressed as Harley, too. The number of South Korean stars who dressed up as the character shows just how internationally popular she is.
DJ Soda
Hwang So-hee, a South Korean DJ known as DJ Soda, shared a video of herself in a Harley Quinn costume while she was spinning records. "Happy Halloween," she wrote. DJ Soda even used make-up to turn some of her skin white.