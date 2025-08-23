Watch: Comedy Stars Realize Their Friend Faked Her Engagement

An elaborate prank is still wreaking havoc on one of the U.S.’s most beloved comedy groups.

We previously covered actress Arasha Lalani fooling her Smosh castmates into thinking she was engaged in an elaborate months-long hoax. The reveal, which was captured on the show Bit City, will go down in YouTube prank history. However, not all members of Smosh were looped in on the truth — until now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Unbeknownst to Lalani and others in the know, not everyone in the cast had watched the Bit City episode — meaning they thought Lalani was still preparing for a wedding. They accidentally learned of the actress’ lie on-camera during an episode of Smosh Summer Games.

Play video

While playing a majority-rules guessing game, Lalani was voted the most likely to pull a prank. That’s when she realized she hadn’t told some of her co-stars, breaking the news on-camera, as show in the clip above.

Noah Grossman, Keith Leak Jr. and Olivia Sui had no clue about the hoax. With them each revealing their investment in Lalani’s fugazi engagement.

Leak noted how Lalani pressured him to delete a photo that showed her bogus engagement ring, while Sui blurted out, “Wait, you put me in a group chat asking me for wedding dress advice!”

“This is mind blowing,” Grossman, who was also a friend of the groom-to-be, said. “How do you… In the middle of the game, I find this out. Everyone knew it. I feel like I’m in The Truman Show. How did she Truman me?”

Lalani stood by her prank, even though it came out at an inopportune rime.

“We forgot to tell a few people,” Lalani said. “I really did not mean for that to come out, but I guess I just assumed that our cast watched our content.”

Grossman’s hurt take on being hoodwinked was best summed with his quote: “It’s not a prank if you just lie to me!”

Play video

The full Smosh Summer Games episode is free-to-watch and available now on YouTube. The original Bit City episodes with Lalani’s prank, embeded above, is also available to watch on YouTube for free.