Fan-Favorite Comedy Series Announces Hiatus — But It Won’t Be Gone Long

One of the most inventive comedy series currently running is taking a break. However, fans will only have to wait a handful of weeks for its return.

Bit City, the YouTube sketch comedy/variety show, is currently “on hiatus,” according to Smosh. The comedic entertainment company ensured fans though this was only temporary and not a quiet cancellation. In fact, Bit City will “return in February.”

A still from Smosh’s ‘Bit City’ (Credit: Smosh)

Bit City, hosted by Smosh troupe member Angela Giarratana, sees the Smosh cast and special guests act in sketches and other unscripted segments. Episodes feature wild themes and concepts, such as an installment where the cast has to produce and film an entire video without their crew and an episode where the cast has to solve a series of escape rooms while in-character.

The show is the successor to Smosh’s short-form YouTube comedy sketches, which aren’t exactly in-style in 2026. Working the shorter segment into longer themed episodes feeds into what Smosh is more known for nowadays. ie. long-form gaming, talk and improv shows.

Stills from Smosh’s ‘Bit City’ (Credit: YouTube/Smosh // YouTube/Smosh)

No exact date for the new Bit City episode is set as of press time. In the meantime, dozens of past episodes are available free on YouTube, with outtakes available to premium Smosh members.

Fans missing a more elaborate Smosh production while Bit City is on hiatus can check out Smosh Hospital, the latest live improv special the troupe just aired. It’s a premium production available on-demand until Feb. 1.