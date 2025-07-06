Comedic Actress Slapped Her Boss Full-Force on Camera — Now She’s Revealing the Truth Behind the Moment

One actress recently had the chance to slap her boss on camera, and the resulting clip went viral.

Now the comedic personality is speaking out about the moment and explaining her intensity in the clip, which millions have watched on YouTube.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In 2024, Smosh released one of their blindfolded slap videos, where various personalities have to guess who slapped them. The slappers typically carry out playful and lighthearted pats on the cheek for the game, but Arasha Lalani got a touch too heavy-handed when hitting her boss, Smosh co-founder Anthony Padilla.

Instead of a silly slap, Lalani hit Padilla in the face with her full force, immediately sparking horrified reactions from herself and her co-workers, who were looking on.

Play video

Padilla, who had only recently returned to the comedy group, took the moment in stride and kept the game going. Lalani made it clear later in the clip that there was no malice in the slap, she just went too hard for the bit.

However, the clip still went viral, with most fans just loving the awkward moment. But, because it’s the internet, some people also wondered if there was some unspoken beef between the two comedic personalities.

Lalani recently appeared on Padilla’s interview talk show I Spent a Day With, where the pair discussed the moment.

“After the first few slaps, I was like, ‘Oh, everyone’s just gonna go super light on me,’” Padilla recalled in the May 14 episode. “We don’t know each other necessarily well enough for them to know how hard they can go. In the back of my head, I was like, ‘OK, it’s gonna be real simple. I mean, they could go more if they want, but it’s fine.’ I guess it’ll just be a little, little love tap. And then you (Arasha) came in…”

Play video

Lalani recalled, “I remember right before, everybody was gathered around the office. And I feel you (Anthony) were being like, ‘Guys like, go for it.’ And so I just was like, ‘Consent has been given!’ And I just felt like it would be fun.” (Padilla corroborated that he encouraged the cast to go all out.)

She reassured Padilla that no ill feelings were motivating her hit; it was simply a case of carpe diem. And to the How I Met Your Masi performer’s surprise, many viewers also vicariously felt the same.

“You know what I really particularly loved, which totally was not my objective, is that I saw so many comments being like, ‘Arasha slapped her boss. It makes me feel like I slapped my boss,’” Lalani said. “People are like, ‘This is for everybody who’s ever been like pissed off at their boss.’ Which again, I truly was not mad at all. There was zero malice behind it.

“It was simply just like, I know we had only known each other for a few months, but I did feel like you were a great friend already.”

“It’s kind of like in a zoomed-out lens, it’s a little bit like seizing the opportunity,” Lalani added. “When is your boss gonna come over to you and be like, ‘Hey, I want you to slap me really hard and I’m not gonna be mad’?”

The Smosh co-founder totally backed up this position and did his part to calm concerns that he was upset over Lalani’s slap.

“You knew I could take it. You knew that I wouldn’t actually be mad,” Padilla said. “I think people were unsure what would happen because of it. A lot of people did not know me well enough to know how I would react to that.”