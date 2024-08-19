Smosh Reveals New Show: Watch the Trailer for 'Bit City'

The legendary YouTube channel Smosh announced a new show this week called Bit City, complete with an outrageous trailer. The show stars Angela Giarratana and Chanse McCrary, but many other Smosh cast members made appearances in the trailer while founders Anthony Padilla and Ian Hecox were front and center. The show premieres on Friday, Aug. 23 on the Smosh YouTube channel.

"Have you ever wondered what it would be like if Smosh did a late-night show?" Hecox asks over deceptively calm music in the trailer's opening. The set is complete with a desk and even a microphone, like the stations of network TV's late-night hosts. However, the segments that are shown in the trailer make it clear that there won't be much room for comparisons to Jimmy Fallon or Jimmy Kimmel. The "late-night" premise also seems to mean that all bets are off when it comes to language and vulgarity.

"We're gonna regret this, aren't we?" Padilla wonders to close out the clip.

The new show comes just as Smosh is trying to redefine itself within the YouTube ecosystem. The channel has always been successful, but over the years it has evolved to keep up with forces like the YouTube algorithm, the audience's preferences and the will of its corporate owners. However, last summer Padilla returned to the channel and purchased a majority stake in the business along with Hecox, making Smosh an independent entity for the first time in years. They announced plans to refocus on the sketch comedy that they love and which made them famous, though the improv comedy and long-form podcasts of recent years will continue as well.

Right off the bat, Padilla and Hecox relaunched their series Food Battle, which had been ended in 2016, and they returned to releasing behind-the-scenes videos – though they are only available to paying channel members. Earlier this year, they also relaunched the If [Blank] Were Real series, but Bit City will be the first new series introduced on the main channel since Padilla and Hecox took over.

As for the hosts, both Giarratana and McCrary joined Smosh in 2022, making them some of the newest cast members on the channel. They have been featured in sketches as well as spinoff shows like Smosh Pit and Smosh Games. Commenters are excited to see them take a leading role in this new series. Bit City premieres on Friday, Aug. 23 on the Smosh YouTube channel.