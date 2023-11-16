Donald Glover to Star in New Prime Video Series With Maya Erskine

Donald Glover is returning to television to star in a new show. On Thursday, Prime Video announced the premiere date for the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In the series, Glover stars as John Smith and Maya Erskine plays the role of Jane Smith. Mr. & Mrs. Smith will feature eight episodes and will premiere on Feb. 2, 2024. The series is a reimagining of the 2005 movie that starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

"In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan," the official synopsis states. "The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

(Photo: David Lee)

Glover, 40, is a co-creator and executive producer on the series along with Francesca Sloane. This is the third television series Glover created with the other two being Swarm and Atlanta. Glover is also known for his music career, as he has won five Grammy Awards under the name Childish Gambino. In an interview with Complex earlier this year, Glover was asked about the misconceptions about him.

"Oh, there's tons of stuff that people get wrong about me," he said. "There's so much of it. I appreciate you even asking that, but honestly, I'm fine. I'm very blessed to have a close group of people who want to know me and love me.And I just don't believe that it's important for me to make all that stuff true. Because the stuff is out there. And if you want to believe the opposite of it, it's out there, too. That's the down part of information. People are going to gravitate toward the thing that they want to believe, deep down."

Erskine, 36, is known for her work on the television shows Betas, Insecure, Casual and PEN15. She also starred in the films, Plus One, Wine County and DC League of Super-Pets. Erskine is also set to star in the upcoming flim Sacramento with Kristen Stewart and Michael Cera.