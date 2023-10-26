Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2023

Amazon's Prime Video may already offer subscribers an overwhelming selection of movies and television shows, but those numbers are about to grow. As the streamer wraps October with a few final additions, it is preparing to drop dozens of new titles in its streaming library in November 2023.

Prime Video's list of November arrivals includes plenty of titles that fans already know and love, including 10 Things I Hate About You, 2 Fast 2 Furious, How to Train Your Dragon, and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, as well as holiday views such as – Miracle on 34th Street (1947), Scrooged, and A Christmas in Vermont. On the Amazon Originals front, the streamer will bring subscribers the second season of Invincible along with the premiers of new originals like Road To A Million with Brian Cox, Twin Love, and Maxine's Baby: The Tyler Perry Story, Trevor Wallace: Pterodactyl. Meanwhile, the finale of the new original Gen V will air on Nov. 3.

Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in November.