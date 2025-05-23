Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 23)

Netflix’s streaming library is growing by seven new titles this weekend.

The new additions, coming from Netflix’s May 2025 content list and including a mix of Netflix originals and licensed content, include another adaptation of R.L. Stine’s hit Fear Street books, an Oscar-nominated animated film, and the eight and final season of a hit Netflix original animated show.

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 23

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “High above the Nevada desert, six jets soar, loop, and dive in tight formation. The Thunderbirds of the United States Air Force are the rock stars of the air show world, a team of combat-tested pilots called to awe and inspire crowds in the millions with their unforgettable aerial performances. From executive producers Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds embeds viewers with the 2023 team, gaining unprecedented access to cockpits and briefing rooms as they prepare for the annual certification of their acrobatic maneuvers — a grueling training process whose G-forces and near-miss patterns will take your breath away. The film follows Thunderbird 1 — Lt. Col. Justin “Astro” Elliott – a family man who gave up his dream of being an astronaut to build the best Thunderbird squadron in history, and who now has just 60 days to perfect the high-octane, high-risk maneuvers required to “fly like champions.” From intimate personal conversations to heart-stopping flight sequences at 1000 miles an hour, this documentary centers the brave men and women behind the throttle while never shying away from the brutal truth: Being a Thunderbird is dangerous, and putting service above self means you must be willing to pay the ultimate price. Step onto the runway and strap in tight — you’ve never been on a thrill ride like this before.”

Big Mouth: Season 8

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 23

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In the eighth and final season of Big Mouth, our beloved Bridgeton teens tackle new challenges as high schoolers such as: driving, drugs, sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, porn and the teenage mind, cancel culture, their changing bodies, and (in the end) fear of the looming future. Through it all, friendship is the cornerstone for surviving this time of life – whether one’s puberty is just beginning, like for Nick who gets his first growth spurt, or near its conclusion, like for a maturing (and prematurely balding) Andrew. At the height of the season, when many of our characters are in crisis, Compassion (personified as a new creature voiced by Holly Hunter), emerges as a crucial way forward. Ultimately, though, this season is about the importance of sticking by and supporting your friends, especially when life gets overwhelming and messy. In the end, our kids step into the harrowing unknown of the future, made less afraid of what’s to come because they have each other.”

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Welcome back to Shadyside. In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.”

Forget You Not

Play video

Premiere Date: Friday, May 23

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Forget You Not revolves around Cheng Le-le (Hsieh Ying-xuan), a married woman who balances her job as a stand-up comedian and part-time convenience store employee. Despite her mundane life, Le-le is full of hopes and dreams for her future, but is met with a series of challenges. In addition to facing marital difficulties with her husband Zhang Kai (Wallace Huo), Le-le also faces hardships with her father (Chin Han), spurring her to embark on a courageous journey that redefines her relationship with her kin, lover and friends.”

Off Track 2

Premiere Date: Friday, May 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Lisa, who now lives a sober family life with her daughter Elvira and boyfriend Anders, is set on doing the 200-mile-long bike ride, Vätternrundan, with her brother Daniel. But when Daniel’s wife Klara says she wants a divorce, Daniel decides to do the race with her instead. Lisa, in turn, hesitates about buying a house and marrying Anders because she doesn’t feel she is good enough. While Daniel and Klara try to patch up their relationship, Lisa starts flirting with an old ex. A winding journey awaits the couples – both figuratively and literally!”

Our Unwritten Seoul

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, May 24

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Twin sisters— one living in Seoul, the other from the countryside— switch lives.”

The Wild Robot

Play video

Premiere Date: Saturday, May 24

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “From DreamWorks Animation comes a new adaptation of a literary sensation, Peter Brown’s beloved, award-winning, #1 New York Times bestseller, The Wild Robot. The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

May is quickly coming to a close, and Netflix is winding down the stream of departures. This weekend, no series or films will leave the streaming library, giving subscribers plenty of time to fit in a final watch of the two titles still on the chopping block this month.

Leaving 5/28/25

Burnt

Leaving 5/29/25

The Silencing

What was added this week?

Avail. 5/20/25

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: The Fall of Favre — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Avail. 5/21/25

Newly Rich, Newly Poor — NETFLIX SERIES

Real Men — NETFLIX SERIES

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark — NETFLIX SERIES

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6

Avail. 5/22/25

Sirens — NETFLIX SERIES

Tyler Perry’s She The People — NETFLIX SERIES