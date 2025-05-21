Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2025

A new month of streaming is about to arrive at Netflix. The full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in June 2025.
While some new content will premiere on June 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Among the exciting new additions coming to Netflix in June are hit films such as Barbarian, Now You See Me, and The Last Witch Hunter, as well as several of Alfred Hitchcock’s biggest thrillers, including The Birds, Vertigo, and The Man Who Knew Too Much. June will also see the arrival of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 to Netflix, and new and returning originals like Squid Game Season 3, FUBAR Season 2, and a new season of Ginny & Georgia.
Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June.
Avail. 6/1/25
The American
Barbarian
Bee Movie
The Birds
The Blues Brothers
The Devil’s Own
Dune (1984)
The Equalizer
Family Plot
Focus
Frenzy
The Great Outdoors
Hitchcock
Hop
The Legend of Zorro
The Man Who Knew Too Much
Neighbors
Now You See Me
Now You See Me 2
The Nutty Professor
Pokémon The Series: XY
Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest
Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ
Rear Window
The Theory of Everything
The Town
U-571
Us
Vertigo
Avail. 6/3/25
Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/4/25
Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/5/25
Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/6/25
K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM
The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/7/25
Boys on the Side
Piece by Piece
Avail. 6/9/25
The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 6/10/25
Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES
Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/11/25
Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM
Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/12/25
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2
Plane
FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/13/25
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/14/25
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21
Avail. 6/16/25
The Last Witch Hunter
Avail. 6/17/25
Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Scandal: Seasons 1-7
Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/18/25
AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/19/25
The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/20/25
KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY
Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 6/22/25
The Intern
Avail. 6/24/25
Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 6/25/25
The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 6/27/25
Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY
Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
