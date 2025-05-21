Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2025

A new month of streaming is about to arrive at Netflix. The full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in June 2025.

While some new content will premiere on June 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

Among the exciting new additions coming to Netflix in June are hit films such as Barbarian, Now You See Me, and The Last Witch Hunter, as well as several of Alfred Hitchcock’s biggest thrillers, including The Birds, Vertigo, and The Man Who Knew Too Much. June will also see the arrival of Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 to Netflix, and new and returning originals like Squid Game Season 3, FUBAR Season 2, and a new season of Ginny & Georgia.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in June, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in June.

Avail. 6/1/25

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

Avail. 6/3/25

Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/4/25

Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/5/25

Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/6/25

K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM

The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/7/25

Boys on the Side

Piece by Piece

Avail. 6/9/25

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 6/10/25

Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/11/25

Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/12/25

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

Plane

FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/13/25

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/14/25

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21

Avail. 6/16/25

The Last Witch Hunter

Avail. 6/17/25

Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/18/25

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/19/25

The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/20/25

KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY

Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 6/22/25

The Intern

Avail. 6/24/25

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 6/25/25

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 6/27/25

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in June, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

Big Mouth Season 8

Netflix’s long-running adult animated series Big Mouth returned for its eight and final season in May. Created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg, who used their childhood as inspiration for the stories, the hit show follows friends and their hormones manifested as monsters as they navigate adolescence and coming of age.

In Season 8, now streaming, the group of friends are growing up and entering high school, and facing all of the obstacles that come with it – “driving, drugs, sexual inexperience, enthusiastic consent, porn and the teenage mind, cancel culture, their changing bodies, and (in the end) fear of the looming future.”

A Deadly American Marriage

One of the latest titles to Netflix’s critically-acclaimed and ever-growing true crime lineup, A Deadly American Marriage explores the death of Jason Corbett, a father of two who was killed in 2015, as well as the subsequent trial that found his wife Molly Martens and her father, Thomas Martens, s guilty of second-degree murder. The documentary features interviews with Jason’s family, including his wife and children, as it attempts to uncover the real story behind his brutal death.

A Deadly American Marriage is now streaming on Netflix.

Fear Street: Prom Queen

Netflix subscribers can take a trip back to Shadyside in the streamer’s newest Fear Street installment, Fear Street: Prom Queen. Based on R.L. Stine’s 1992 Fear Street novel The Prom Queen, the new horror flick is set during prom season at Shadyside High in 1988, a time when “the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown.” But when outsider Lori is unexpectedly nominated to the court, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

The film joined the Netflix lineup May 23, nearly four years after the three-week summer debut event of Fear Street: Part One – 1994, Fear Street: Part Two – 1978, and Fear Street: Part Three – 1666.