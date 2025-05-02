Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 2)

Netflix subscribers will have four new titles to stream on the platform this weekend.

The new additions, which join dozens of others made earlier in this week, come from the May 2025 content list and include licensed titles like Train to Busan as well as Netflix originals such as Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Peninsula

Premiere Date: Friday, May 2

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “On a perilous mission back to zombie-decimated South Korea, a former soldier and his team encounter a family of survivors who seek escape.”

Train to Busan

Premiere Date: Friday, May 2

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe.”

Unseen: Season 2

Premiere Date: Friday, May 2

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?”

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Premiere Date: Sunday, May 4

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Celebrating Conan O’Brien will premiere Sunday, May 4, only on Netflix.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Following a mass exodus of titles on May 1, Netflix will hit the brakes a bit. This weekend, only a single title will exit the streaming library, with Insidious: The Red Door getting the boot Sunday. With May only just beginning, several more series and films are scheduled to depart in the coming days.

Leaving 5/5/25

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Leaving 5/9/25

The Lost City

Resident Evil: Death Island

Leaving 5/10/25

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Leaving 5/15/25

The Clovehitch Killer

Crossroads

Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6

What was added this week?

Avail. 4/28/25

Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 4/30/25

Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/1/25

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit