Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 2)

Netflix subscribers will have four new titles to stream on the platform this weekend.
The new additions, which join dozens of others made earlier in this week, come from the May 2025 content list and include licensed titles like Train to Busan as well as Netflix originals such as Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
Peninsula
Premiere Date: Friday, May 2
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: “On a perilous mission back to zombie-decimated South Korea, a former soldier and his team encounter a family of survivors who seek escape.”
Train to Busan
Premiere Date: Friday, May 2
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: “As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe.”
Unseen: Season 2
Premiere Date: Friday, May 2
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: “In the wake of tragedy, Zenzi is forced to trust those who put her behind bars. Will her newfound desire for freedom finally put her grief to rest?”
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Premiere Date: Sunday, May 4
Type: Netflix Comedy Special
Synopsis: “The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor Celebrating Conan O’Brien will premiere Sunday, May 4, only on Netflix.”
What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?
Following a mass exodus of titles on May 1, Netflix will hit the brakes a bit. This weekend, only a single title will exit the streaming library, with Insidious: The Red Door getting the boot Sunday. With May only just beginning, several more series and films are scheduled to depart in the coming days.
Leaving 5/5/25
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Leaving 5/9/25
The Lost City
Resident Evil: Death Island
Leaving 5/10/25
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Leaving 5/15/25
The Clovehitch Killer
Crossroads
Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6
What was added this week?
Avail. 4/28/25
Chef’s Table: Legends — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 4/30/25
Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Eternaut (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Exterritorial (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Turning Point: The Vietnam War — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/1/25
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan — NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit