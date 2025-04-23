Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2025

Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in May 2025.

While some new content will premiere on May 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.

Among the exciting new additions coming to Netflix in May are a list of fan-favorite movies like American Graffiti, Eat Pray Love, and Train to Busan, as well as all five Twilight films. Other May arrivals include Fear Street: Prom Queen, Big Mouth Season 8, and Tyler Perry’s She The People.

Once you’re finished checking out all the new shows and movies Netflix has to offer in April, head over to see what’s leaving Netflix that same month. With the streaming wars in full effect, you never know what classic Netflix staple could be leaving for another streamer. Continue reading to see what shows and movies are coming to Netflix in May.

Avail. 5/1/25

Angi: Fake Life, True Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Biggest Fan — NETFLIX FILM

The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

Ali

American Gangster

American Graffiti

Burn After Reading

Constantine

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Dawn of the Dead

Eat Pray Love

The Equalizer 2

Hanna

Home

The Jerk

The Lego Movie

Mid90s

The Mule

Ocean’s Eleven

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

The Paper Tigers

Past Lives

Sisters

Starship Troopers

The Sugarland Express

Trainwreck

Trolls

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Avail. 5/2/25

Peninsula

Train to Busan

Unseen: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/4/25

Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 5/5/25

Britain and The Blitz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 5/6/25

The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: Shooting Guards — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Avail. 5/7/25

Full Speed: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Last Bullet — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/8/25

Blood of Zeus: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME

FOREVER — NETFLIX SERIES

Heart Eyes

Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/9/25

A Deadly American Marriage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Bad Influence — NETFLIX FILM

Nonnas — NETFLIX FILM

The Royals — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/11/25

ABBA: Against the Odds

Avail. 5/12/25

Tastefully Yours — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/13/25

All American: Season 7

Bad Thoughts — NETFLIX SERIES

Untold: The Liver King — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Avail. 5/14/25

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Married at First Sight: Season 17

Smile

Snakes and Ladders — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/15/25

Bet — NETFLIX SERIES

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Franklin — NETFLIX SERIES

Pernille: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

Secrets We Keep — NETFLIX SERIES

Thank You, Next: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Vini Jr. — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Avail. 5/16/25

Dear Hongrang — NETFLIX SERIES

Football Parents — NETFLIX SERIES

The Quilters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rotten Legacy — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/20/25

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Untold: The Fall of Favre — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM

Avail. 5/21/25

Newly Rich, Newly Poor — NETFLIX SERIES

Real Men — NETFLIX SERIES

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark — NETFLIX SERIES

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6

Avail. 5/22/25

Sirens — NETFLIX SERIES

Tyler Perry’s She The People — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/23/25

Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Big Mouth: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

Fear Street: Prom Queen — NETFLIX FILM

Forget You Not — NETFLIX SERIES

Off Track 2 — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/24/25

Our Unwritten Seoul — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wild Robot

Avail. 5/26/25

CoComelon: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Avail. 5/28/25

F1: The Academy — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Avail. 5/29/25

Dept. Q — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 5/30/25

A Widow’s Game — NETFLIX FILM

The Heart Knows — NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 5/31/25

Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

