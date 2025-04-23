Everything Coming to Netflix in May 2025

Netflix just released its full list of new TV shows and movies coming to the streaming platform in May 2025.
While some new content will premiere on May 1, other shows and movies will drop gradually throughout the month.
Among the exciting new additions coming to Netflix in May are a list of fan-favorite movies like American Graffiti, Eat Pray Love, and Train to Busan, as well as all five Twilight films. Other May arrivals include Fear Street: Prom Queen, Big Mouth Season 8, and Tyler Perry’s She The People.
Avail. 5/1/25
Angi: Fake Life, True Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Biggest Fan — NETFLIX FILM
The Four Seasons — NETFLIX SERIES
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
Ali
American Gangster
American Graffiti
Burn After Reading
Constantine
Crazy, Stupid, Love.
Dawn of the Dead
Eat Pray Love
The Equalizer 2
Hanna
Home
The Jerk
The Lego Movie
Mid90s
The Mule
Ocean’s Eleven
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
The Paper Tigers
Past Lives
Sisters
Starship Troopers
The Sugarland Express
Trainwreck
Trolls
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Avail. 5/2/25
Peninsula
Train to Busan
Unseen: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/4/25
Conan O’Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 5/5/25
Britain and The Blitz — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mighty Monsterwheelies: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 5/6/25
The Devil’s Plan: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: Shooting Guards — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
Avail. 5/7/25
Full Speed: Season 2 — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Last Bullet — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/8/25
Blood of Zeus: Season 3 — NETFLIX ANIME
FOREVER — NETFLIX SERIES
Heart Eyes
Karol G: Tomorrow Was Beautiful — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/9/25
A Deadly American Marriage — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Bad Influence — NETFLIX FILM
Nonnas — NETFLIX FILM
The Royals — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/11/25
ABBA: Against the Odds
Avail. 5/12/25
Tastefully Yours — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/13/25
All American: Season 7
Bad Thoughts — NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Liver King — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
Avail. 5/14/25
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Married at First Sight: Season 17
Smile
Snakes and Ladders — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/15/25
Bet — NETFLIX SERIES
Love, Death & Robots: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Franklin — NETFLIX SERIES
Pernille: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
Secrets We Keep — NETFLIX SERIES
Thank You, Next: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Vini Jr. — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 5/16/25
Dear Hongrang — NETFLIX SERIES
Football Parents — NETFLIX SERIES
The Quilters — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Rotten Legacy — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/20/25
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Untold: The Fall of Favre — NETFLIX SPORTS FILM
Avail. 5/21/25
Newly Rich, Newly Poor — NETFLIX SERIES
Real Men — NETFLIX SERIES
Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark — NETFLIX SERIES
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 6
Avail. 5/22/25
Sirens — NETFLIX SERIES
Tyler Perry’s She The People — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/23/25
Air Force Elite: Thunderbirds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Big Mouth: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES
Fear Street: Prom Queen — NETFLIX FILM
Forget You Not — NETFLIX SERIES
Off Track 2 — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/24/25
Our Unwritten Seoul — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wild Robot
Avail. 5/26/25
CoComelon: Season 13 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Cold Case: The Tylenol Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Mike Birbiglia: The Good Life — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Avail. 5/28/25
F1: The Academy — NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES
Avail. 5/29/25
Dept. Q — NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/30/25
A Widow’s Game — NETFLIX FILM
The Heart Knows — NETFLIX FILM
Avail. 5/31/25
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
