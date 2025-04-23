Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2025

As Netflix prepares to add dozens of new shows and movies in May 2025, the streaming giant is also getting ready to give others the boot.
The streaming service just released its list of titles leaving its catalog in May 2025. Fans of Apollo 13, Definitely, Maybe, Maid in Manhattan, A Simple Favor, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!
While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in May 2025. Some exciting additions include Big Mouth Season 8, all five Twilight movies, and American Graffiti.
Leaving 5/1/25
About Time
Annie
Apollo 13
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Dallas Buyers Club
Definitely, Maybe
Erin Brockovich
Europa Report
The Flintstones
Friday
The Frozen Ground
Fury
King Kong
Maid in Manhattan
Next Friday
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Pompeii
Public Enemies
Queen & Slim
Schindler’s List
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
This Is 40
Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself
Waterworld
Wedding Crashers
The Whale
Whiplash
The Wiz
You, Me and Dupree
Leaving 5/4/25
Insidious: The Red Door
Leaving 5/5/25
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Leaving 5/9/25
The Lost City
Resident Evil: Death Island
Leaving 5/10/25
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
Leaving 5/15/25
The Clovehitch Killer
Crossroads
Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 5/16/25
The Sum of All Fears
Tully
Leaving 5/19/25
A Simple Favor
Leaving 5/28/25
Burnt
Leaving 5/29/25
The Silencing
