Everything Leaving Netflix in May 2025

As Netflix prepares to add dozens of new shows and movies in May 2025, the streaming giant is also getting ready to give others the boot.

The streaming service just released its list of titles leaving its catalog in May 2025. Fans of Apollo 13, Definitely, Maybe, Maid in Manhattan, A Simple Favor, and more will be disappointed to see them leave, but with streaming wars in full effect, be sure to keep an eye out; you never know when a title could return!

Videos by PopCulture.com

While you’re mourning the loss of the titles below, make sure you check out the full list of new content coming to Netflix in May 2025. Some exciting additions include Big Mouth Season 8, all five Twilight movies, and American Graffiti.

Leaving 5/1/25

About Time

Annie

Apollo 13

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Dallas Buyers Club

Definitely, Maybe

Erin Brockovich

Europa Report

The Flintstones

Friday

The Frozen Ground

Fury

King Kong

Maid in Manhattan

Next Friday

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Pompeii

Public Enemies

Queen & Slim

Schindler’s List

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This Is 40

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Waterworld

Wedding Crashers

The Whale

Whiplash

The Wiz

You, Me and Dupree

Leaving 5/4/25

Insidious: The Red Door

Leaving 5/5/25

The Peanut Butter Falcon

Leaving 5/9/25

The Lost City

Resident Evil: Death Island

Leaving 5/10/25

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Leaving 5/15/25

The Clovehitch Killer

Crossroads

Madam Secretary: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 5/16/25

The Sum of All Fears

Tully

Leaving 5/19/25

A Simple Favor

Leaving 5/28/25

Burnt

Leaving 5/29/25

The Silencing

BINGEWORTHY NEW NETFLIX ORIGINALS

While you’re waiting for the new titles coming in April, check out these new Netflix shows and movies you can binge in the meantime.

You. Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg in episode 501 of You. Cr. Clifton Prescod/Netflix © 2025

You Season 5

Penn Badgley is back for his final outing as Joe Goldberg. On April 24, Netflix dropped the fifth and final season of its hit thriller You. The 10-episode season picks up five years after the events of Season 4, with Joe, now in New York and still married to Kate, facing “the challenges of reconciling his past with his present as his dark desires and the ghosts of his past come back to haunt him.”

Love on the Spectrum. (L to R) David and Abbey in episode 307 of Love on the Spectrum. Credit: Courtesy of Netflix/© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

Love on the Spectrum Season 3

Netflix’s Emmy-winning series Love on the Spectrum returned for its third season in April. The series follows a group singles on the autism spectrum as they explore the realms of romance and relationships. Along with introducing viewers to several new faces, Season 3 also brought back some familiar stars, including couples Abbey and David and Adan and Dani, as well as singles Connor, James, and Tanner.

Black Mirror Season 7

Six new installments of Netflix’s hit science-fiction anthology series Black Mirror are now available to stream. Season 7 of the Charlie Brooker-created series returned on April 10. The season features the first sequel episode for the show, with a feature-length episode serving as a follow-up to Season 4’s “U.S.S. Callister.”