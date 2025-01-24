Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 24)

Netflix subscribers will have three new titles to watch this weekend. The new additions, some of the final series, movies, and Netflix originals to drop from the January 2025 content list, will join several other titles that arrived earlier in the week, including The Night Agent Season 2 and the first five seasons of NCIS.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

The Sand Castle

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events.”

SAKAMOTO DAYS

Premiere Date: Saturday, Jan. 25

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “SAKAMOTO DAYS, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a hit manga currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide.

In a world overrun by assassins like the special force “The Order” from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

You Hurt My Feelings

Premiere Date: Sunday, Jan. 26

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: “An author begins to question her happy marriage and successful career after overhearing her husband’s candid reaction to her latest book.”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

The Netflix streaming library will suffer a bit of a hit this weekend as four movies get the boot.

Leaving 1/25/25

The Babadook

The Rental

Leaving 1/26/25

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

What was added this week?

Avail. 1/21/25

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of January 10, 2025

Avail. 1/22/25

W.A.G.s to Riches — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/23/25

NCIS: Seasons 1-5

The Night Agent: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES