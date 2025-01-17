Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (January 17)

Netflix subscribers browsing the streaming library this weekend will be able to press play on four new titles. The streamer is checking even more series and movies off its January 2025 content list, dropping everything from the Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz-starring Netflix original movie Back in Action to the new Netflix anime SAKAMOTO DAYS this weekend.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

Back in Action

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 17

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

Love Is Blind: Germany (new episodes)

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Is love really blind? 30 German-speaking singles have had enough of superficial dates and are looking for true love in Love is Blind: Germany. To avoid being distracted by visual stimuli, the first meeting takes place blind: In small booths, known as pods, the singles can hear but not yet see each other. At the end of the first round, those who manage to open up and build an emotional bond through in-depth conversations are faced with the all-important question: “Will you marry me?” If the feelings are strong enough, the engaged couple will see each other for the first time.

Whether inner values matter most and the couples can deepen their relationship is not only based on outward appearances, it is also put to the test when they get to know each other’s family and friends. Romantic dates vs. challenging wedding plans: who has found their soulmate and will say “I do” in the end?”

Young, Famous & African: Season 3

Premiere Date: Friday, Jan. 17

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “This glitzy reality series aka a real-life soap opera follows a group of young, affluent and famous A-list media personalities. Hailing from South Africa, Nigeria and East Africa, this aspirational who’s who of music, media, fashion and Insta stars comes together in Joburg. All friends and connected, they are on a quest to find love, rekindle old flames, reboot struggling relationships as they continue to shine bright.”

SAKAMOTO DAYS

Premiere Date: Saturday, Jan. 18

Type: Netflix Anime

Synopsis: “SAKAMOTO DAYS, written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is a hit manga currently serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since 2020.

Follow the action-packed story of legendary ex-hitman Taro Sakamoto, as he bands with comrades to face off against the looming threat of assassins to ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and company run wild in no-holds-barred, over-the-top battles that have stolen the spotlight and captivated audiences far and wide.

In a world overrun by assassins like the special force “The Order” from the Japanese Association of Assassins (JAA), and a mysterious individual called “X (Slur)” targeting assassins, what is the true meaning of strength for Sakamoto?

Get ready for non-stop assassin action as chaos ensues in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) life of Sakamoto and his comrades!”

What’s leaving Netflix this weekend?

Following the departure of five titles this week, Netflix is stalling on giving any series or movies the boots. This means that subscribers can spend this weekend fitting in final watches of some of the other titles scheduled for Netflix exits later this month.

Leaving 1/20/25

The Gift

Leaving 1/25/25

The Babadook

The Rental

Leaving 1/26/25

FullMetal Alchemist

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Leaving 1/31/25

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones

The Next Karate Kid

Not Another Teen Movie

Project X

White Chicks

White House Down

Whitney

We’re the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

What was added this week?

Avail. 1/13/25

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live: Season 1

Avail. 1/14/25

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Single’s Inferno: Season 4 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/15/25

Hereditary

Krapopolis: Season 1

Public Disorder (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 1/16/25

XO, Kitty: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES