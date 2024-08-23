Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Aug. 23)

A new weekend is here, and Netflix's streaming library is getting a bit of an update! Although this weekend's offerings may be light – only the Netflix original films Incoming and Tòkunbọ̀ are set to premiere – subscribers will have plenty of time to catch up on the more than two dozen titles that dropped earlier in the week, including hit AMC series like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire, as well as Netflix originals including Untold: The Murder of Air McNair and Back to 15: Back to 18.

Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.