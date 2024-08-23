Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Aug. 23)
Two Netflix originals debut this weekend.
A new weekend is here, and Netflix's streaming library is getting a bit of an update! Although this weekend's offerings may be light – only the Netflix original films Incoming and Tòkunbọ̀ are set to premiere – subscribers will have plenty of time to catch up on the more than two dozen titles that dropped earlier in the week, including hit AMC series like The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Interview with the Vampire, as well as Netflix originals including Untold: The Murder of Air McNair and Back to 15: Back to 18.
'Incoming'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 23
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Four freshmen are faced with the greatest challenge of their young lives: their first high school party."
'Tòkunbọ̀'
Premiere Date: Friday, Aug. 23
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "An ex-car smuggler is given three hours to deliver a government official's daughter to her captor – or else his family will suffer the consequences."
What's leaving this weekend?
Only a single title will exit Netflix this weekend, with Marcel the Shell with Shoes On exiting on Friday. It will be followed by several more departures as August winds to a close.
Leaving 8/24/24
Berlin Syndrome
Leaving 8/26/24
The Accountant
Leaving 8/31
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
American Hustle
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Blind Side
Burn After Reading
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Edge of Seventeen
First Knight
First Sunday
The Gift
Liar Liar
Miami Vice
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Pineapple Express
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2
That's My Boy
Total Recall
Unthinkable
What was added this week?
Avail. 8/19
A Discovery of Witches: Seasons 1-3
Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches: Season 1
Dark Winds: Seasons 1-2
Fear the Walking Dead: Seasons 1-8
Gangs of London: Seasons 1-2
Interview with the Vampire: Season 1
Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3
Kevin Can F**k Himself: Seasons 1-2
Migration
Monsieur Spade: Season 1
Preacher: Seasons 1-4
That Dirty Black Bag: Season 1
The Terror: Season 1
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season 1
UnREAL: Seasons 1-4
CoComelon Lane: Season 3 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Avail. 8/20
Langston Kerman: Bad Poetry – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Terror Tuesday: Extreme (TH) – NETFLIX SERIES
Untold: The Murder of Air McNair – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/21
The Accident (MX) – NETFLIX SERIES
Back to 15: Back to 18 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
Nice Girls (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
Pop Star Academy: KATSEYE – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Wyatt Earp and The Cowboy War – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 8/22
Baby Fever: Season 2 (DK) – NETFLIX SERIES
GG Precinct (TW) – NETFLIX SERIES
Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Cosmos The Movie (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
Secret Lives of Orangutans (GB) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
