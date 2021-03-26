Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021

With many theaters closed due to the ongoing pandemic, streaming services have been doubling down on their original films slate. Amazon Studios has found great awards success with films like One Night in Miami, The Sound of Metal, and Borat Subsequent Movie Film, and they've got plenty more on the way. Amazon Prime has a ton of new content hitting the streaming service in April 2021, including a new adaptation of a Tom Clancy novel and a new series from Lena Waithe. You can subscribe by clicking here.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski is one of Prime's most popular shows, and the streamer is hoping to duplicate its success with the latest Clancy adaptation. Without Remorse, a new action movie starring Michael B. Jordan, tells the story of a Navy SEAL who stumbles upon a global conspiracy while hunting down his wife's murderers. The thriller hits Prime on April 30 and is set to further cement Jordan as a leading man.

The other major new addition to the original content slate is Them, a new horror anthology series from Lena Waithe that "explores terror in America." Season one is set in the 1950s and follows the horrors, both social and supernatural, that a black family experiences while living among their all-white neighbors in Los Angeles. Read on to see the full list of new streaming content available on Amazon Prime in April.