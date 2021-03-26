Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2021
With many theaters closed due to the ongoing pandemic, streaming services have been doubling down on their original films slate. Amazon Studios has found great awards success with films like One Night in Miami, The Sound of Metal, and Borat Subsequent Movie Film, and they've got plenty more on the way. Amazon Prime has a ton of new content hitting the streaming service in April 2021, including a new adaptation of a Tom Clancy novel and a new series from Lena Waithe. You can subscribe by clicking here.
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski is one of Prime's most popular shows, and the streamer is hoping to duplicate its success with the latest Clancy adaptation. Without Remorse, a new action movie starring Michael B. Jordan, tells the story of a Navy SEAL who stumbles upon a global conspiracy while hunting down his wife's murderers. The thriller hits Prime on April 30 and is set to further cement Jordan as a leading man.
The other major new addition to the original content slate is Them, a new horror anthology series from Lena Waithe that "explores terror in America." Season one is set in the 1950s and follows the horrors, both social and supernatural, that a black family experiences while living among their all-white neighbors in Los Angeles. Read on to see the full list of new streaming content available on Amazon Prime in April.
April 1
A Hologram for the King (2016)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Art of Falling in Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Because I Said So (2007)
Bob Roberts (1992)
Brüno (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Chato’s Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cohen and Tate (1989)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
Gunfighters of Abilene (1959)
Hancock (2008)
Head of State (2003)
How to Train Your Dragon (2010)
Inception (2010)
Johnny English (2003)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Larry Crowne (2011)
League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Love in Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea Goes to Jail (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003)
Men of Honor (2000)
Milk (2009)
Minority Report (2002)
Monster’s Ball (2001)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Motel Hell (1980)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
New in Town (1992)
Open Range (2003)
Platoon (1986)
Shaft (2000)
Shooter (2007)
Sleeping with the Enemy (1991)
Smiley Face Killers (2020)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Abyss (1989)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil’s Double (2011)
The Gift (2000)
The Happening (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Program (1993)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
The Skull (1965)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
Untraceable (2008)
Valerie (1957)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
What About Bob? (1991)
Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
After the First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
Jacqueline and Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
The Adventures of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
April 2
Unhinged (2020)
April 3
Blair Witch (2016)
April 7
Girl From Monaco (2009)
High-Rise (2016)
Pulse (2005)
Ragnarok (2009)
The Answer Man (2009)
The Priest (2009)
Trollhunter (2011)
April 9
Them: Limited Series — Amazon Original Series
April 12
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
April 14
Burden (2020)
Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
Terror’s Advocate (2007)
April 16
Frank Of Ireland: Season 1 — Amazon Original Series
Somewhere (2010)
Wander (2020)
April 21
Merantau (2010)
Muay Thai Giant (2011)
The Hero of Color City (2014)
Venus and Serena (2013)
April 26
The Artist (2012)
April 28
Arrival (2016)
Barry Munday (2010)
Harlem Aria (2010)
Kiltro (2008)
The Commune (2017)
The Warlords (2010)
April 30
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse (2021) — Amazon Original Movie