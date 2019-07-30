‘Jack Ryan’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer Released, and It’s Beyond Intense

The first teaser trailer for Jack Ryan Season 2 is already here, and it promises to keep fans on the edges of their seats. The one-minute-long video has no dialogue until the very end, but it features a fully loaded sample platter of the action in store. At the very end, the only audible exchange is between Jack Ryan (John Krasinksi) and James Greer (Wendell Pierce).

“Good to see you again Jack,” Greer said.

“Yeah, you too,” Ryan said with a smile.

Jack Ryan Season 2 may be as action packed as the trailer suggests, but there will be room for story elements as well. Amazon Prime Video has released an official plot synopsis for the new season, which finds Ryan in Venezuala, tracking a suspicious shipment of weaponry out in the jungle.

“As Jack’s investigation threatens to uncover a far-reaching conspiracy, the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack that hits home for Jack, leading him and his fellow operatives on a global mission spanning the United States, UK, Russia, and Venezuela to unravel the President’s nefarious plot and bring stability to a country on the brink of chaos,” the synopsis reads.

The season is reportedly meant to stand alone for new fans while also building on the events of the first round for long-time fans. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, co-creator Carlton Cruse said that they wanted each season to function as independently as the books they are based on, or as a film adaptation would.

“We’re viewing each of these as an eight-hour feature film,” Cruse said. “We’re trying to make it big and cinematic. We’re very conscious in the rhythm of our storytelling to make sure that we are irising in and out from intimate scenes to big, giant [scope-filled] scenes that you would expect in a giant action movie. We really are viewing this as though we are doing an eight-hour feature.”

“I think the core of this character is that he’s an unsung hero that we all hope exists out there between us and the perils of the world,” he went on. “If he elevates too high, I think it takes away from something that, for us, is fundamentally compelling about this character: that he’s more relatable to an audience when he’s just a cog in the machinery, rather than some sort of super boss.”

So far, there is no official release date in place for Jack Ryan Season 2. The show’s past episodes are available on Amazon Prime Video.