Oscar Nominations 2021: Full List as Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Announce Nominees – Live Updates

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra brought their married energy to the early morning hours Monday to announce the 2021 Academy Awards nominees. You can stream the nominations live on Oscar.com, Oscars.org or on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. While the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the film industry in 2020, leaving many films on the shelves until movie theaters could reopen, the films in contention are still strong choices. The Golden Globes still managed to set the tone for awards season this year, despite it being an awkward mix of coastal production and virtual acceptance speeches.

Nomadland is likely the favorite to walk away with the top awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Chloe Zhao. There is also a lot of praise for Anthony Hopkins in The Father, though he is unlikely to best Chadwick Boseman's final performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

There shouldn't be many surprises at the Oscars in 2021, but the show still has plenty of time to prepare and adjust. Will it be able to capture the magic of past years? It will be the first Academy Awards to deal directly with the pandemic guidelines, so keep an eye out. Here is a complete list of nominations for this year's Oscars airing on April 25 on ABC.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami...

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Music (Original Song)

"Fight For You," Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik," Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Si (Seen)," The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," One Night in Miami...

Music (Original Score)

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

International Feature Film

Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet