Everything Coming to Prime Video in October 2023

As Prime Video prepares to introduce adds beginning early next year, it is hoping to soften the blow for subscribers by packing its content catalogue with even more titles. After wrapping up September, which brought additions like The Wheel of Time Season 2 and The Boys spinoff Gen V, Amazon's streaming service is bringing subscribers even more new TV series and movies in October 2023.

In addition to titles like Upload Season 3, The Wheel of Time Season 2 finale and Aquaman, October will see spooky season officially in session for Prime subscribers. Next month, the streamer is set to add a ton of horror-themed content, including the Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult-starring film Renfield, inspired by characters from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. Totally Killer, a time-traveling horror-comedy starring Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka as a teen who goes back in time to 1987 to save her mom and her friends from an infamous killer, will also drop. Other additions include Studio 666, Make Me Scream, and Daybreakers.

