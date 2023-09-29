Everything Coming to Prime Video in October 2023
Amazon's Prime Video streaming service is adding dozens of new titles next month.
As Prime Video prepares to introduce adds beginning early next year, it is hoping to soften the blow for subscribers by packing its content catalogue with even more titles. After wrapping up September, which brought additions like The Wheel of Time Season 2 and The Boys spinoff Gen V, Amazon's streaming service is bringing subscribers even more new TV series and movies in October 2023.
In addition to titles like Upload Season 3, The Wheel of Time Season 2 finale and Aquaman, October will see spooky season officially in session for Prime subscribers. Next month, the streamer is set to add a ton of horror-themed content, including the Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult-starring film Renfield, inspired by characters from Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula. Totally Killer, a time-traveling horror-comedy starring Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka as a teen who goes back in time to 1987 to save her mom and her friends from an infamous killer, will also drop. Other additions include Studio 666, Make Me Scream, and Daybreakers.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription.
Oct. 1
Oct. 1
Frasier S1-11 (1994)
Hit S3 (2020)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
A Guy Thing (2003)
A View To A Kill (1985)
A Star Is Born (1976)
Abduction (2011)
Arsenal (2017)
Beethoven (1992)
Beethoven's Christmas Adventure (2011)
Body of Evidence (1993)
Bolero (1984)
Bowling for Columbine (2002)
Bubba Ho-Tep (2003)
Casino Royale (1967)
Charlotte's Web (2006)
Crawl (2019)
Daybreakers (2010)
Detroit (2017)
Diamonds Are Forever (1971)
Die Another Day (2002)
Dirty Work (1998)
Disturbing Behavior (1998)
Doom (2005)
Dr. No (1963)
Eight Men Out (1988)
Flesh & Blood (1985)
For The Love Of The Game (1999)
For Your Eyes Only (1981)
From Russia With Love (1964)
Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)
Going My Way (1944)
Goldeneye (1995)
Goldfinger (1965)
Green Lantern (2011)
Hall Pass (2011)
High-Rise (2016)
Holiday In Handcuffs (2007)
Holiday Inn (1942
Hotel Rwanda (2005)
It's Complicated (2009)
Jesse Stone: Benefit Of The Doubt (2012)
Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
Jesse Stone: Lost In Paradise (2015)
Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
John Tucker Must Die (2006)
King Solomon's Mines (1985)
Lawless (2012)
Legally Blonde (2001)
License To Kill (1989)
Live And Let Die (1973)
Mac and Me (1988)
Mariah Carey's All I Want For
Christmas Is You (2017)
Mars Attacks! (1996)
Masters Of The Universe (1987)
Mean Creek (2004)
Moby Dick (1959)
Moneyball (2011)
Moonraker (1979)
Much Ado About Nothing (1993)
Mulholland Falls (1996)
My Adventures With Santa (2019)
Nanny McPhee (2006)
Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)
Navy Seals (1990)
Nerve (2016)
Never Say Never Again (1983)
No Sleep 'Til Christmas (2018)
Nowitzki The Perfect Shot (2015)
Nutcracker: The Motion Picture (1986)
Octopussy (1983)
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
(1969)
Original Sin (2001)
Rain Man (1988)
Red Corner (1997)
Righteous Kill (2008)
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (2019)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004)
Sicario (2015)
Spectre (2015)
Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron (2002)
Suicide Squad (2021)
That's Entertainment (1974)
The Apartment (1960)
The Birdcage (1996)
The Intouchables (2011)
The Mistle-Tones (2012)
The Sugarland Express (1974)
The Day After Tomorrow (2004)
The Defiant Ones (1958)
The Firm (1993)
The Golden Compass (2007)
The Greatest Story Ever Told (1965)
The Little Things (2021)
The Living Daylights (1987)
The Love Guru (2008)
The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
The Party (1968)
The Shop Around the Corner (1940)
The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)
The Untouchables (1987)
The Wedding Singer (1998)
The World is Not Enough (1999)
Thunderball (1965)
Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)
UHF (1989)
Universal Soldier (1992)
You Only Live Twice (1967)
Oct. 3 - Oct. 9
Oct. 3
Billions S5 (2021)
Make Me Scream (2023)
Oct. 6
Desperately Seeking Soulmate: Escaping Twin Flames Universe (2023)
Totally Killer (2023)
Oct. 7
Tale of the Nine Tailed (2020)
Oct. 9
Missing Link (2019)
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (2018)
Oct. 10 - Oct. 15
Oct. 10
Copshop (2021)
Mr. Dressup: The Magic of Make-Believe
Renfield (2023)
Oct. 11
The Greatest Show Never Made (2023)
Awareness (2023)
Oct. 12
Blended (2014)
Oct. 13
Everybody Loves Diamonds (2023)
The Burial (2023)
Oct. 15
Half + Half S1-S4 (2003)
One On One S1-S5 (2002)
Oct. 16 - Oct. 25
Oct. 16
Long Shot (2019)
Oct. 17
Polite Society (2023)
Oct. 20
Upload S3 (2023)
Sayen: La Ruta Seca (2023)
Surrounded (2023)
Oct. 23
Shazam! Fury Of The Gods (2021)
Oct. 24
Zainab Johnson: Hijabs Off (2023)
Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles (2023)
Oct. 25
Studio 666 (2022)
Oct. 26 - Oct. 31
Oct. 26
Sebastian Fitzek's Therapy (2023)
Oct. 27
The Girl Who Killed Her Parents – The Confession (2023)
Oct. 31
Book Club: The Next Chapter (2023)