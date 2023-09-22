Prime Video Will Show Ads Unless You Pay $3 More Per Month

Prime Video with ads is about to be a thing. After both Netflix and Disney+ launched ad-supported subscription tiers within the past year, Amazon's streaming service is set to do the same, announcing in a memo Friday morning that it will begin implementing "limited" commercials in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada in early 2024.

The company revealed few details about the ad spots, though Amazon did say it intends "to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers." Amazon did not say how long those ad spots would be. After rolling out ads in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada later early next year, Amazon plans to bring ads to France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the year.

Amazon's Prime subscription gives members free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes, as well as access to Prime Video films and series ad-free. Amazon said it is giving streamers the option to skip ads via an ad-free tier for an additional $2.99 per month for U.S. Prime members. Pricing for other countries will be shared at a later date.

According to the company, the addition of "limited advertisements" will help Amazon "continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time, starting in early 2024, Prime Video shows and movies will include limited advertisements." Prime Video already offers users a variety of movies, shows, award-winning Amazon Originals, and live sports, with critically acclaimed and fan-favorite series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel becoming the most Emmy-nominated streaming comedy ever with 80 nominations over its five-season run.

Friday's announcement comes after subscribers first began experiencing ads on the platform after Amazon landed exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football in a $13.2 billion, 11-year deal. Telecasts have been airing with commercial breaks. The decision also follows on the heels of other streamers – including Disney+, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery's Max – that now offer ad-supported tiers.