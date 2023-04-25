Everything Coming to Prime Video in May 2023

A new month is almost here, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers are about to get treated to a list of new titles! As the streamer releases the last few titles from its April 2023 content list – everything from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season to Judy Blume Forever has already debuted, with the all-new Amazon Original series Citadel set to drop later this month – the streamer is also looking ahead, releasing its full list of May 2023 titles set to be added to its expanding content catalog.

Next month, the Prime Video library will have plenty to offer, including the release of The Gryphon, a German adaptation of Wolfgang Hohlbein's cult book series from Dark producer W&B TV and Dog Haus. David Harbour's Christmas action-comedy film Violent Night, directed by Tommy Wirkola and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, will also drop on the streamer. With May marking Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Prime Video plans to celebrate by releasing two new comedy specials – Jimmy O. Yang's Guess How Much? and Zarna Garg's One in a Billion. The streamer will also live stream the Academy of Country Music Awards.

