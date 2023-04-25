Everything Coming to Prime Video in May 2023
A new month is almost here, and Amazon Prime Video subscribers are about to get treated to a list of new titles! As the streamer releases the last few titles from its April 2023 content list – everything from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's fifth and final season to Judy Blume Forever has already debuted, with the all-new Amazon Original series Citadel set to drop later this month – the streamer is also looking ahead, releasing its full list of May 2023 titles set to be added to its expanding content catalog.
Next month, the Prime Video library will have plenty to offer, including the release of The Gryphon, a German adaptation of Wolfgang Hohlbein's cult book series from Dark producer W&B TV and Dog Haus. David Harbour's Christmas action-comedy film Violent Night, directed by Tommy Wirkola and written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller, will also drop on the streamer. With May marking Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, Prime Video plans to celebrate by releasing two new comedy specials – Jimmy O. Yang's Guess How Much? and Zarna Garg's One in a Billion. The streamer will also live stream the Academy of Country Music Awards.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in May.
May 1
MasterChef Mexico S1-4 (2015)
A Beautiful Mind (2002)
Amistad (1997)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig In The City (1998)
Babel (2006)
Beavis and Butt-Head Do America (1996)
Biker Boyz (2003)
Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)
Blue Crush (2002)
Blue Crush 2 (2011)
Bound (1996)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)
Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)
Carrie (2002)
Coneheads (1993)
Dallas Buyers Club (2013)
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood: You Are Special, Daniel Tiger! (2012)
Daniel Visits A New Neighborhood (2022)
Darkest Hour (2017)
Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
Drillbit Taylor (2008)
Europa Report (2013)
Failure to Launch (2006)
Fatal Attraction (1987)
Fletch (1985)
Fletch Lives (1989)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Ghost Town (2008)
Gunfight at the O.K. Corral (1957)
Hamburger Hill (1987)
Hard Eight (1997)
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004)
Howard the Duck (1986)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
Identity Thief (2013)
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)
Kung Fu Hustle (2005)
Leap Year (2010)
Madagascar (2005)
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted (2012)
Mamma Mia! (2008)
Meet Joe Black (1998)
Memoirs of a Geisha (2005)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000)
Patriot Games (1992)
Reminiscence (2021)
Rise: Blood Hunter (2007)
Rumble In The Bronx (1996)
Safe House (2012)
Saving Face (2005)
Shutter Island (2010)
Space Jam (1996)
The Adventures of Tintin (2011)
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Doors (1991)
The Front Page (1974)
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Nutty Professor (1996)
The Quiet Man (1952)
The Rundown (2003)
The Shootist (1976)
The Terminal (2004)
The Wiz (1978)
Thelma & Louise (1991)
They Might Be Giants (1971)
Three Days of the Condor (1975)
True Grit (2010)
Virtuosity (1995)
We Were Soldiers (2002)
May 2 - May 5
May 2
Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? Comedy Special (2023)
May 4
90210 S1-5 (2009)
Beverly Hills 90210 S1-10 (1991)
Dynasty (1981)
Freaks & Geeks (1999)
Medium S1-7 (2005)
Reign S1-4 (2014)
Sabrina: The Teenage Witch S1-7 (1997)
Tudors S1-4 (2007)
May 5
Tommy Little: Pretty Fly for a Dickhead (2023)
¡Hasta la Madre! del día de las madres (2023)
May 9 - May 11
May 9
Till (2022)
May 10
La Vida Despues del Reality (2023)
May 11
Academy of Country Music Awards (2023)
May 16 - May 19
May 16
Zarna Garg: One in a Billion Comedy Special (2023)
May 18
The Ferragnez – The Series S2 (2023)
May 19
She Said (2022)
May 23 - May 29
May 23
Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)
May 26
Hohlbeins' – The Gryphon (2023)
Violent Night (2022)
May 27
The Accountant (2016)
May 28
Top Five (2014)
May 29
Hot Pursuit (2015)