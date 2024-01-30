Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2024
Prime Video's lineup is growing in February with new titles like the 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' series, Jennifer Lopez's 'This Is Me... Now: A Love Story,' and more.
As February draws closer, Prime Video is getting ready to kick off the month in a big way. As Amazon's streamer makes a few final additions from its January content list, it has already given subscribers a sneak peek at the list of movies, TV shows, and documentaries that will be coming to the service next month.
Perhaps the biggest title to debut next month will be Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The upcoming series, created and executive produced by Donald Glover, stars Glover and Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith in a reimagining of New Regency's 2005 Doug Liman-directed action comedy film of the same name. The star-studded series also guest stars Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, Wagner Moura, Parker Posey, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, and Sharon Horgan. Elsewhere in the month, Jennifer Lopez will star as herself in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, an Amazon Prime-exclusive narrative musical film timed to the release of her latest album. Meanwhile, Camila Mendes stars the romantic comedy Upgraded. Other February highlights include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Bottoms, Strays, and more.
Amazon's streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what's coming to Prime Video in February.
Feb. 1
12 Angry Men (1957)
All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)
Along Came A Spider (2001)
Annie Hall (1977)
Baseketball (1998)
Basic Instinct (1992)
Blades of Glory (2007)
Chorus Line (1985)
Cop Land (1997)
Eat Pray Love (2010)
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)
Event Horizon (1997)
Fiddler On the Roof (1971)
From Beyond (1986)
Gang Related (1997)
Get Out (2017)
Ghost World (2001)
Grown Ups (2010)
Grown Ups 2 (2013)
Hair (1979)
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)
Hot Fuzz (2007)
I Am Not Your Negro (2017)
In The Cut (2003)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Just Friends (2005)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
Lady Chatterley's Lover (1982)
Life (2017)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
My Left Foot (1990)
Quigley Down Under (1990)
Red Rocket (2021)
Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)
Riddick (2013)
Ride Along (2014)
Sarafina! (1992)
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World (2010)
Scream (1996)
Scream 2 (1997)
Shrek Forever After (2010)
Snake Eyes (1998)
Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Alamo (1960)
The Bounty (1984)
The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)
The Core (2003)
The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)
The Elephant Man (1980)
The Great Train Robbery (1979)
The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1977)
The Peacemaker (1997)
The Secret of NIMH (1982)
The Sweetest Thing (2002)
The Vampire Lovers (1970)
Young Adult (2011)
Feb. 2 - Feb. 9
Feb. 2
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)
Feb. 6
Strays (2023)
Surrounded (2023)
Feb. 8
The Silent Service (2024)
Home Again (2017)
Feb. 9
St. Vincent (2014)
Upgraded (2024)
Feb. 13 - Feb. 29
Feb. 13
Bottoms (2023)
Five Blind Dates (2024)
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)
Feb. 16
Dark Harvest (2023)
This Is Me...Now: A Love Story (2024)
Feb. 19
Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (2024)
Feb. 21 - Feb. 29
Feb. 21
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023)
Feb. 23
Apartment404 (2024)
Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional (2024)
Soltos em Salvador S4 (2024)
The Second Best Hospital in The Galaxy (2024)
Feb. 29
Red Queen (2024)
Scouts Guide To The Zombie Apocalypse (2015)