Everything Coming to Prime Video in February 2024

As February draws closer, Prime Video is getting ready to kick off the month in a big way. As Amazon's streamer makes a few final additions from its January content list, it has already given subscribers a sneak peek at the list of movies, TV shows, and documentaries that will be coming to the service next month.

Perhaps the biggest title to debut next month will be Mr. & Mrs. Smith. The upcoming series, created and executive produced by Donald Glover, stars Glover and Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith in a reimagining of New Regency's 2005 Doug Liman-directed action comedy film of the same name. The star-studded series also guest stars Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Sarah Paulson, Paul Dano, Michaela Coel, Wagner Moura, Parker Posey, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, and Sharon Horgan. Elsewhere in the month, Jennifer Lopez will star as herself in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, an Amazon Prime-exclusive narrative musical film timed to the release of her latest album. Meanwhile, Camila Mendes stars the romantic comedy Upgraded. Other February highlights include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Bottoms, Strays, and more.

