'Road House' Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal and Conor McGregor Go to War in Prime Video's Remake

The official trailer for Road House has been released by Prime Video. The trailer shows Jake Gyllenhaal taking on UFC legend Conor McGregor. The film is a remake of the cult-classic 1989 film of the same name, and Gyllenhaal is playing the same role that Patrick Swayze made popular. This is also McGregor's first major film role and Prime Video will debut the movie on Mar. 21.

The official synopsis of Road House states: "In this adrenaline-fueled reimagining of the 80s cult classic, ex-UFC fighter Dalton (Gyllenhaal) takes a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys roadhouse, only to discover that this paradise is not all it seems." Gyllenhaal and McGregor star in the film along with Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida Lukas Gage, Arturo Castro, B.K. Cannon, Beau Knapp, Darren Barnet, Dominique Columbus, Bob Menery, Catfish Jean, Kevin Carroll, Travis Van Winkle and Hannah Lanier. Doug Liman directed the film, and Joel Silver is a producer. The executive producers for Road House are JJ Hook, Alison Winter, Aaron Auch and Audie Attar.

While appearing on Good Morning America in 2022, Gyllenhaal talked about stepping into Swayze's shoes for the new film. "They're big shoes to fill, but Patrick was a friend when he was here," he said per MovieWeb. "He was always so loving and lovely to me. I take that all to heart in playing the role and there are some things I take from him, but generally, we made a whole new movie and I'm really excited about it."

Last week, PopCulture.com spoke to Williams about her role in Road House. "For the character, I play the owner of the roadhouse, which is really exciting," Williams said. "It was really fun to shoot, and it's directed by Doug Liman. Jake was really fun to work with, and he worked really hard, and I'm excited to see it."

The 1989 Road House film includes Swayze, Ben Gazzara, Sam Elliott and Kelly Lynch. The film made over $61.6 million at the box office and earned a 67 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics' consensus on Road House is "Whether Road House is simply bad or so bad it's good depends largely on the audience's fondness for Swayze — and tolerance for violently cheesy action."