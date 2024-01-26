'The Underdoggs' Star Kal Penn on His 'Self-Centered' Role in Prime Video Film (Exclusive)

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Underdoggs is now streaming on Prime Video and features an all-star cast including Snoop Dogg, Tika Sumpter, and Kal Penn. In the movie, Penn plays a character that is likable and unlikeable at the same time. PopCulture.com spoke to Penn about his character Ryan, who is the agent of Jaycen "Two Js" Jennings, a former football star who has a huge ego and issue with sportsmanship. Snopp plays "Two Js" in the film, which means Penn got to work closely with the hip-hop superstar during his time filming.

"Ryan is a very business-savvy agent who really wants to make everybody happy, like all his clients," Penn told PopCulture. "He doesn't like conflict at all, but he also has a heart and has a soft spot for Two Js because they've been together for so long, and he was with him when he achieved such success, financial success, success in the game. And so, it's a little tough because he doesn't return his calls, not because he dislikes him, but because he's got more lucrative clients who are taking up most of his time. So, when Two Js comes in, his first reaction is like, 'I just want to make you happy.'"

(Photo: / Getty Images)

"And then, the second thing is he tries giving him advice to get his business back on track that some of which he takes, and then obviously at the end doesn't really go in that direction. So, I describe him as somebody who is caring but mostly business-focused and a little self-centered."

When it comes to working with Snoop Dogg, Penn was full of praise for the rapper. "First, his improv skills are on point," Penn said. "The first take we did, he dropped the Harold & Kumar reference that made it into the trailer. And I wasn't expecting it at all, which is probably why you don't see my facial reaction on there, but he's obviously very funny. I think more than just the process stuff, I mean, when I saw the screener, I kind of thought, 'Wow. It's Bad News Bears,' which of course you know when you're reading the script."

"But then, when you see Snoop's arc as Two Js, it's so funny, and it's with so much heart that whether you were a Snoop fan or not beforehand, you watch this movie going, "Man, he really brought both the heart and the comedy in a way that, as an actor, I respect and wonderfully floored by."

The Underdoggs also stars George Lopez, Mike Epps and Kandi Burruss. It's directed by Charles Stone III who is known for his work in Mr. 3000 and Uncle Drew.