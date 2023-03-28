April is almost here, and HBO Max is gearing up for the new month. As March came to a close, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies and TV shows coming to the streaming service in April 2023, promising plenty of binge-worthy content for subscribers.

Along with concluding series like Barry, the Bill Hader-starring dark comedy set to premiere its fourth and final season, and Titans, also returning for its final season, HBO Max will treat subscribers to returning content. The indie comedy Somebody Somewhere is set to return for its second season next month, with A Black Lady Sketch Show returning for Season 4. April will also be marked by plenty of new released, including the Luke Wilson-starring title Fired on Mars as well as David E. Kelly's new miniseries Love & Death, about Candy Montgomery, the housewife who was accused of murdering her friend in Texas. Set to arrive at the end of the month, the highly-anticipated limited series stars Elizabeth Olsen, Patrick Fugit, Lily Rabe, and Jesse Plemons. Accompanying it will be the Official Love & Death Podcast, in partnership with Texas Month.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the HBO Max library, you will need an HBO Max subscription. The streamer offers two subscription tiers. The first tier, costing $9.99 per month, is an ad-supported subscription. The second tier is ad-free and costs $15.99 per month. You can sign up by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to HBO Max in April 2023.