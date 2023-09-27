Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2023

As the leaves begin to change and October draws near, Paramount+'s mountain of content is growing! As the final days of September arrived, the streamer revealed the complete list of titles making their way to the streaming service throughout the month of October.

Arriving to the Paramount+ streaming library next month will be the Frasier revival. The highly-anticipated Paramount+ original will see Kelsey Grammer reprise his iconic role of Frasier Crane for the first time in 20 years. Frasier will be joined by other titles, including Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere, Vindicta, and Crush. Available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, Fellow Travelers premieres on Oct. 27 and stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in a decades-spanning romantic limited series.

After officially resurrecting its annual Peak Screaming collection, Paramount+ will continue to grow its spooky offerings next month with the premieres of premiere all-new original Halloween and horror-themed titles, including Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Monster High 2, and Bargain. The Peak Screaming catalogue also includes favorite Halloween scares like big scares like Scream VI and Smile to The Grudge, The Blair Witch Project, and more.

Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in October 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).