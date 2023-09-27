Everything Coming to Paramount+ in October 2023
Paramount+'s list of new movies and shows coming in October has arrived.
As the leaves begin to change and October draws near, Paramount+'s mountain of content is growing! As the final days of September arrived, the streamer revealed the complete list of titles making their way to the streaming service throughout the month of October.
Arriving to the Paramount+ streaming library next month will be the Frasier revival. The highly-anticipated Paramount+ original will see Kelsey Grammer reprise his iconic role of Frasier Crane for the first time in 20 years. Frasier will be joined by other titles, including Painkiller: The Tylenol Murders premiere, Vindicta, and Crush. Available to Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers, Fellow Travelers premieres on Oct. 27 and stars Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey in a decades-spanning romantic limited series.
After officially resurrecting its annual Peak Screaming collection, Paramount+ will continue to grow its spooky offerings next month with the premieres of premiere all-new original Halloween and horror-themed titles, including Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Monster High 2, and Bargain. The Peak Screaming catalogue also includes favorite Halloween scares like big scares like Scream VI and Smile to The Grudge, The Blair Witch Project, and more.
Fans looking forward to the above titles and the many others already available on the platform can sign up for a Paramount+ subscription by clicking here. Paramount+ offers two subscription tiers. The Paramount+ Essential Plan, which has ads and does not include Showtime, costs $4.99 per month. Paramount+ With Showtime, which gives subscribers access to Showtime plus a Mountain of Entertainment, costs $11.99 per month. Paramount also offers Pluto TV, its free, ad-supported streaming service. Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the Paramount+ streaming library in October 2023 (an asterisk denotes titles available only with a Paramount+ with Showtime subscription).
Oct. 1 - Oct. 9
Oct. 1
A Royal Night Out*
A Simple Plan*
Airplane!*
Airplane II: The Sequel*
Akeelah and the Bee*
Almost Famous*
American Graffiti*
An American Haunting
Babel
Bend It Like Beckham*
Beowulf (2007)*
Best Defense*
Better Off Dead*
Big Game*
Birthday Girl
Birthmarked*
Body Cam
Chocolate City*
Citizen Ruth
Clerks
Crawl
Croupier*
Dance Flick
Dead Presidents*
Deep Impact
Defiance
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels*
District 9
Dotty & Soul*
Doubt*
Eye for An Eye
Face/Off
Fatal Attraction
Fear the Night*
Firestarter (1987)
First Blood*
Flesh and Bone
Follow Her*
Getting Even with Dad*
God's Waiting Room*
Harlem Nights
Hart's War*
Home For The Holidays (1995)*
Hoosiers*
Igby Goes Down*
In & Out*
In The Bedroom*
In The Heights
Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom
Inside Llewyn Davis*
Into The Wild*
Iris*
Jackass Number Two
Jessabelle*
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Just Between Friends*
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider*
LX 2048*
Malcolm X*
Mansfield Park*
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein*
Mean Creek
Midnight Cowboy*
Minority Report
Moonstruck*
More American Graffiti*
Mr. & Mrs. Bridge*
Mrs. Brown*
Mulholland Drive*
Notorious*
Phantasm*
Pioneer Woman*
Planes, Trains and Automobiles
Private Parts
Rambo III*
Rambo: First Blood Part II*
Raze*
Salmon Fishing in the Yemen
Save the Last Dance
Saving Private Ryan*
Say Anything*
School Ties
Scrooged
Semper Fi*
Sexy Beast
Silence
Six Degrees of Separation*
Sleeping with the Enemy*
Smoke Signals*
Smokey and the Bandit*
Smokey and the Bandit II*
Smokey and the Bandit Part 3*
Summer of Sam*
Suspiria (1977)*
Teeth*
The Aviator
The Boys in the Band*
The Contractor
The Conversation*
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button*
The Duchess
The Firm
The Grudge
The Host*
The Integrity of Joseph Chambers*
The Italian Job (1969)
The Italian Job (2003)
The Love Guru
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance
The Missouri Breaks*
The Newton Boys*
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Prestige*
The Queen*
The Remains of the Day*
The Ring Two*
The Station Agent
The Warriors
The Wings of the Dove*
Titanic
Train to Busan*
Universal Soldier
Vampire in Brooklyn
Vamps*
Vanilla Sky
What Lies Beneath*
Who's Harry Crumb?*
William Shakespeare's Romeo + Juliet (1996)*
Young Adult
Oct. 2
Lotería Loca (Season 1)
The Price is Right at Night
Oct. 3
The Young & the Restless (Season 51)
Oct. 4
Blaze and the Monster Machines (Season 6)>
Ex on the Beach (Season 6)>
Louis Tomlinson: All of Those Voices>
Siesta Key (Season 5)
Oct. 9
The Starling Girl*
Oct. 11 - Oct. 25
Oct. 11
Are You Afraid of the Dark? (2019) (Season 3)
Inside the Factory (Seasons 3-5)
Oct. 13
Raid The Cage (Season 1)
Oct. 16
Vindicta
Oct. 18
Teen Mom Family Reunion (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Girls Night In (Seasons 1-2)
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Season 3)
The Penguins of Madagascar (Season 2)
Tyler Perry's Young Dylan (Season 3)
Homefront*
Oct. 25
Isle of MTV: Malta
Air Disasters (Seasons 1-7)
MTV Cribs (Season 19)
Reno 911! It's A Wonderful Heist
Sports
Oct. 1
NFL ON CBS Week 4 (check local listings)
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol – Boca Juniors vs. River Plate
Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series
Oct. 3
UEFA Champions League Matchday 2
UEFA Champions League – Napoli vs. Real Madrid
Oct. 4
UEFA Champions League Matchday 2
UEFA Champions League – Newcastle United vs. PSG
Oct. 5
UEFA Europa League Matchday 2
UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 2
Oct. 6
NWSL – Megan Rapinoe Sendoff Match – OL Reign vs. Washington Spirit
Oct. 7
Professional Bull Riding Camping World Teams Series
SEC on CBS
Serie A – Juventus vs. Torino
Oct. 8
NFL ON CBS Week 5 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Barclays Women's Super League – Manchester City vs. Chelsea
Oct. 14
SEC on CBS Doubleheader
Oct. 15
NFL ON CBS Week 6 (check local listings)
Professional Bull Riding Camping World Team Series: Road to the Championship
NWSL – Final Day of Regular Season
Oct. 21
College Football on CBS – Air Force @ Navy
SEC on CBS
Oct. 22
NFL ON CBS Week 7 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Juventus
NWSL Playoffs Quarterfinals
Oct. 24
UEFA Champions League Matchday 3
UEFA Champions League – Sevilla vs. Arsenal
Oct. 25
UEFA Champions League Matchday 3
UEFA Champions League – PSG vs. AC Milan
Oct. 26
UEFA Europa League Matchday 3
UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 3
Oct. 28
Big Ten on CBS
SEC on CBS – Georgia vs. Florida
Oct. 29
NFL ON CBS Week 8 Doubleheader (check local listings)
Serie A – Inter vs. Roma
Serie A – Napoli vs. AC Milan
Oct. 30
2023 Ballon d'Or Awards Ceremony
Sports: Throughout October
NWSL competition
Italian Serie A competition
Concacaf Nations League qualifiers
Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol competition
Campeonato Brasileirão Série A competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
Combate Global competition
AFC Champions League
Barclays Women's Super League