Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 7)

A new weekend is here, and Netflix is coming in hot with the bingeable content. As falling temperatures issuing in seasonal bingeing periods, the streaming giant is making sure its library is packed to the brim with fresh titles, and this weekend it is adding 15 new additions to the mix, including 13 Netflix original series and films. This weekend will be a massive one for Netflix's content catalogue, with a mix of new and returning shows joining the lineup. After dropping its controversial but widely-viewed series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story last month, Netflix will delve deeper into the troubling case when Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes drops this weekend. For those wishing to steer clear of the heavy topic, Netflix will give subscribers plenty of other options as well, including a new season of Derry Girls, with this weekend's batch of episodes bringing the beloved story to an end. Meanwhile, a new title will join director Mike Flanagan's lineup alongside the likes of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass when Midnight Club premieres.

'Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes' Just days after launching Ryan Murphy's latest title, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix is giving subscribers a chilling look at the man behind the gruesome murders. Set to premiere on Friday, Oct. 7, and following the first installment centered around Ted Bundy, Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes features newly-unearthed recorded interviews with Dahmer's his legal team, "revealing the ways that race, sexuality, class and policing allowed him to prey upon Milwaukee's marginalized communities." Dahmer committed the murder and dismemberment of seventeen men and boys between 1978 and 1991.

'Derry Girls: Season 3' Channel 4's hit comedy Derry Girls concludes its three season run on Friday. Originally premiering back in January 2018, the series is centered on a Northern Irish family through the eyes of its 16-year-old daughter Erin Quinn in the early '90s as they navigate their teen years during the turbulent Northern Ireland Troubles. As Northern Ireland takes a big step into the future in the final season, so do the teen girls at the heart of the series. Derry Girls stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan, Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, and Dylan Llewellyn.

'The Midnight Club' Following the release of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass, director Mike Flanagan is adding yet another Netflix original to his credits. On Friday, the streamer's anticipated new series The Midnight Club premieres. The horror mystery-thriller, an adaptation of the 1994 novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, follows a group of eight teenage hospice patients who meet up each midnight to tell sinister stories and make a pact: the first to die must send a sign from beyond the grave. The series stars Iman Benson, Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter, and Sauriyan Sapkota.

What else is being added this weekend? October 7

Doll House – NETFLIX FILM

Glitch – NETFLIX SERIES

Kev Adams: The Real Me – NETFLIX COMEDY

Luckiest Girl Alive – NETFLIX FILM

Man on Pause – NETFLIX SERIES

The Mole – NETFLIX SERIES

Oddballs – NETFLIX FAMILY

Old People – NETFLIX FILM

The Redeem Team – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

TIGER & BUNNY 2 Part 2 – NETFLIX ANIME October 8

Bad Guys: Season 1 October 9

Missing Link

What's leaving this weekend? Only a single title will depart the streaming library this weekend. On Saturday, the film After will exit. It will be followed by several other departures later this month. Leaving Oct. 13

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door Leaving Oct. 14

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse Leaving Oct. 15

Sinister 2