Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 28)

It's the weekend before Halloween, and Netflix is making sure that there are more treats than tricks. As trick-or-treaters prepare to don their best costumes for Halloween 2022, the streaming giant is preparing for a bewitchingly fun weekend with the arrival of 10 new titles from its October 2022 content list. The new arrivals, all of which are Netflix original series and films, promise to cast a spell on viewers, with new additions including everything from a new season of the hit adult animated series Big Mouth to the premiere of Wendell & Wild. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

What else is being added this weekend? October 28

All Quiet on the Western Front – NETFLIX FILM

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself – NETFLIX SERIES

Drink Masters – NETFLIX SERIES

If Only – NETFLIX SERIES

My Encounter with Evil – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Wild is the Wind – NETFLIX FILM October 29

What's leaving this weekend? No titles will leave the Netflix streaming library this weekend. However, as is typically the case for the final day of the month, Oct. 31 will be marked by a number of exits, meaning this weekend is the perfect time to fit in a final watch of the soon-to-be exiting titles. Leaving Oct. 31

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

