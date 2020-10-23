Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 23)

Another weekend means another round of fresh titles headed to the Netflix streaming library. As October draws to a close, this weekend marking the last full weekend of the month, the streaming giant will be stocking five new titles for subscribers to enjoy. All of the new additions, which join several others made throughout the week, are Netflix originals. Halloween may only be a week away, but not everything at Netflix is just about spooking up some scares. Among this weekend's additions, subscribers can take a trip to the moon with the streamer's new animated film Over the Moon, or even go for a blast from (the very way back) past and recount the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in Barbarians. Though those hoping for most seasonal options are guaranteed to find what they're looking for by taking a quick browse through the streamer's "Netflix & Chills" lineup, which you can view by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Barbarians' Netflix is recounting the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest in 9 A.D., which stopped the spread of the Roman Empire, in its newest historical drama, Barbarians. Created by Arne Nolting, Jan-Martin Scharf, and Andreas Heckmann, the largely German-language series, which features English subtitles, focuses on the destinies of three young people with interconnected fates. Set to debut on Friday, Oct. 23, Barbarians is directed by Vikings director Steve Saint Ledger along with Barbara Eder and stars David Schütter (Charlie's Angels), Laurence Rupp (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation), and Bernhard Schütz (Sense8).

'Move' Netflix is taking a look at the art of movement in its new docuseries Move. Set to debut on Friday, the Netflix original invites viewers to discover the brilliant dancers and choreographers who are shaping the art of movement around the world.

'Over the Moon' One girl will find herself on an unexpected quest in Netflix's newest animated film, Over the Moon. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker and animator Glen Keane, the film follows a bright young girl, who, filled with determination and passion, builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. Once there, however, she finds herself in the midst of a land filled with fantastical creatures and on an entirely unexpected quest. Over the Moon, set to debut on Friday, stars Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, and Sandra Oh.

'Perdida' On Friday, Netflix is stocking an all-new original series with the premiere of Perdida. The series follows Antonio, in a quest to go after the man who kidnapped his daughter years ago, sets himself up to be arrested so he'll be sent to Colombia's worst prison, La Brecha Described by the streamer as "gritty," Perdida stars Ganiel Grao, Caroina Lapausa, and Melani Olivares.

'The Queen's Gambit' Netflix's latest coming of age story, The Queen's Gambit, is headed to the streaming library on Friday. Set in 1950s Kentucky and based on Walter Tevis' novel, the limited series follows Beth Harmon, who, after being abandoned and entrusted to an orphanage in Kentucky, discovers she has a talent for chess while developing an addiction to tranquilizers provided by the state as a sedative for the children. As she remains haunted by personal demons and fueled by the narcotics, she "transforms into an impressively skilled and glamorous outcast while determined to conquer the traditional boundaries established in the male-dominated world of competitive chess." Directed and written by Scott Frank, The Queen's Gambit stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling, and Bill Camp.

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix subscribers can rejoice, because not only are they getting a handful of new titles to binge this weekend, but they also won’t be forced to say goodbye to any others! That's right – this weekend, not a single title will be leaving the streaming giant. This means that subscribers will have plenty of time to fit in a final binge of the listed titles, which are set to exit the streaming catalog by month's end. Leaving 10/26/20:

Battle: Los Angeles Leaving 10/30/20:

Kristy Leaving 10/31/20:

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Burlesque

Charlotte's Web

Clash of the Titans

District 9

The Firm

Fun with Dick & Jane

The Girl with All the Gifts

Grandmaster

Highway to Heaven: Seasons 1-5

The Interview

Just Friends

Magic Mike

Nacho Libre

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

Nights in Rodanthe

The Patriot

Set Up

The Silence of the Lambs

Sleepless in Seattle

Sleepy Hollow

Spaceballs

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Ugly Truth

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Zathura