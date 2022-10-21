Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (October 21)

Netflix is sprucing up the streaming library this weekend with a roster of new titles. After stocking the content catalog full of new additions from the October 2022 content list throughout the week, the streamer is keeping the momentum going through the weekend, when nine new arrivals, including eight Netflix original series and films, join the lineup, with subscribers able to look forward to new titles like 28 Days Haunted and Descendant. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'28 Days Haunted' Spooky season is here, and Netflix is aiming to scare up plenty of frights with the latest addition to its reality TV lineup: 28 Days Haunted. Slated to debut on Friday, Oct. 21, the new Netflix original series follows three brave teams as they enter in some of America's most renowned and haunted locations, where they will spend 28 days, for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of famed paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

'Descendant' The Sundance Award-winning documentary Descendant arrives on Netflix on Friday. Directed by Margaret Brown, the documentary is set in Africatown, a small community in Alabama, where the descendants of the Clotilda seek justice and healing. The last known ship illegally carrying enslaved Africans to the United States, the Clotilda docked in Mobile Bay in 1860, on the eve of the Civil War, and was later burned and its existence denied. In 2019, the remains of the ship were discovered, and "after a century shrouded in secrecy and speculation, descendants of the Clotilda's survivors are reclaiming their story."

'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys' Ash and Goh are headed back to Netflix on Friday for the latest addition to the Pokémon animated series, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys. Originally premiering in Japan in December 2021, and acting as the 25 season of the Pokémon animated series, and the third and final season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys follows Pokémon Trainers Ash and Goh as hey continue to chase their goals, this time embarking on "more amazing adventures as their journey through the wild world of Pokémon continues." The series drops on Netflix on Friday.

What else is being added this weekend? October 21

Barbarians II – NETFLIX SERIES

From Scratch – NETFLIX SERIES

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule – NETFLIX SERIES

ONI: Thunder God's Tale – NETFLIX FAMILY October 22

LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show October 23

Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping – NETFLIX COMEDY

What's leaving this weekend? The Netflix library will lose two titles this weekend. As the streamer rolls outs its newest additions, both Yes, God, Yes, on Friday, and Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3, on Saturday, will exit. Several more titles will depart by the end of the month. Leaving Oct. 26

Begin Again Leaving Oct. 27

Metallica Through The Never Leaving Oct. 31

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages