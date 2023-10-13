Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (Oct. 13)

As temperatures continue to drop, Netflix is giving subscribers even more reasons to keep warm indoors. This weekend, the streamer is dipping into its October 2023 content list to bring subscribers six new TV series and movies, including three all-new Netflix original titles, such as the new movie The Conference and the documentary Camp Courage. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The Conference' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "The Conference is a comedy slasher film about a teambuilding conference attended by municipal employees that spirals into a nightmare when accusations of corruption begin to circulate and plague the work environment. Simultaneously, a mysterious figure begins stalking and murdering the participants, one-by-one in this Swedish comedy slasher with warm, humoristic characters."

'Ijogbon' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Four teenagers from a rural village in South-West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds – but before long, others come looking for the bounty."

'Spy Kids' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Two young kids become spies in attempt to save their parents, who are ex-spies, from an evil mastermind. Armed with a bag of high tech gadgets and out-of-this world transportation, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) will bravely jet through the air, dive under the seas and crisscross the globe in a series of thrilling adventures on a mission to save their parents ... and maybe even the world."

'Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Now full fledged Spy Kids, Carmen (Alexa Vega) and Juni (Daryl Sabara) Cortez are back for another James Bond style adventure. Their newest mission takes them to a distant island where they take on a mysterious man and his imaginative creatures. But this time, they also have to fight the forces of rival sibling Spy Kids, Gary (Matt O'Leary) and Gerti (Emily Osment) Giggles, as they head right into a trap that will test each and every spy in the Cortez family."

'Spy Kids 3: Game Over' Premiere Date: Friday, Oct. 13

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Pint-sized kid spy Juni Cortez (Daryl Sabara) faces his biggest challenge yet when he confronts the Toymaker (Sylvester Stallone), a ruthless villain sentenced to virtual prison by the Organization of Super Spies. The Toymaker has captured Juni's sister, OSS agent Carmen (Alexa Vega), and is holding her inside a virtual reality environment called "Game Over." Now Juni must use his cunning to advance to the nearly impossible "Level Five" in order to rescue his sister."

'Camp Courage' Premiere Date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Made refugees by the war in Ukraine, Olga and her granddaughter Milana travel to a summer camp in the Austrian Alps to test the limits of their own bravery, and to strengthen their growing bond."

What's leaving this weekend? After Netflix hit the brakes on departing titles this past week, it will be giving the boot to two titles this weekend. On Saturday, both Half & Half: Seasons 1-4 and One on One: Seasons 1-5 are scheduled to exit. They will be followed by several other departures on Oct. 31. Leaving 10/31/23

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2 prevnext