Netflix is bulking up its streaming library with the addition of several new titles available to stream this weekend. Beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday, the streaming giant will be stocking a total of nine new titles for subscribers to stream, giving them more than enough reasons to stay inside now that the temperatures are dropping.

Among the titles set to be added is the holiday edition of one fan-favorite baking show that will have viewers wanting to test out their own skills in the kitchen, the debut of a Dr. Seuss screen adaptation perfect for the little ones, and the return Hasan Minhaj’s popular talk show.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month. Click here to see all of the holiday titles set to be added this month.

‘The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 2’

Netflix’s mouth-watering baking contest, The Great British Baking Show, is returning on Friday, Nov. 8 with a holiday twist.

The second season of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays will see competitors from past seasons competing to be crowned the Christmas Star Baker. Earning the title will be no easy feat, though, and the bakers will have to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their yuletide baked goods.

‘Green Eggs and Ham’

On Friday, Netflix is bringing a beloved Dr. Seuss book to life with the debut of the animated series Green Eggs and Ham.

Based on the classic children’s book of the same name, the 13-episode first season of the Netflix original series follows Guy and Sam, who take a road trip to save an endangered animal and learn to try new things along the way, including hope, friendship, and the delectable dish of green eggs and ham.

Produced by Ellen DeGeneres, the series is voiced by Adam DeVine, Michael Douglas, Eddie Izzard, Jeffrey Wright, Jillian Bell, John Turturro, Tracy Morgan, and Daveed Diggs. Keegan Michael-Key narrates.

‘Let It Snow’

Netflix is stocking another title in the library for its holiday fare on Friday.

Based on the best-selling book by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow follows a group of high school students who find their friendships and love lives colliding after a snowstorm hits their small Midwestern town on Christmas Eve. Come Christmas morning, nothing will be the same.

Directed by Luke Snellin, the Netflix original film stars Isabela Merced, Shameik Moore, Odeya Rush, Liv Hewson, Mitchell Hope, Kiernan Shipka, Jacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack.

‘Little Things: Season 3’

Kavya and Dhruv are back in season 3 of popular web series-turned Netflix original series Little Things.

The Netflix original, which first debuted on the streamer in 2018, follows a young unmarried couple as they navigate “the complicated world of relationships, careers, and aspirations in the fast-paced city of Mumbai, while always cherishing the little things that make life worth living.”

Season 3 will see Kavya and Dhruv’s relationship going from live-in to long-distance and focus on their respective journeys of self-discovery and the impact it has on their relationship.

Little Things Season 3 will be available for streaming on Saturday, Nov. 9.

‘Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 5’

Hasan Minhaj is set to deep dive back into current topics when Volume 5 of his Netflix original series, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, debuts on the streaming giant on Sunday, Nov. 10.

Streaming every Sunday, the popular series explores the modern cultural and political landscape, with Minhaj bringing his unique comedic voice and perspective, along with his storytelling skills, to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

What Else Is Being Added This Weekend?

The titles above are just a handful of the new additions slated to be stocked in the streaming library this weekend, as Netflix also has plans to add four more titles. Thankfully, the new additions don’t come at the loss of other titles, as nothing will be leaving the streaming platform this weekend.

Avail. 11/8/19:

Busted!: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Greatest Events of WWII in HD Colour – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Paradise Beach – NETFLIX FILM

Wild District: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What Was Added This Week?

This weekend’s additions follow a handful of additions that Netflix made throughout the week, meaning that subscribers have plenty of new titles to binge!

Avail. 11/4/19:

A Holiday Engagement

Christmas Crush

Dear Santa

The Devil Next Door – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

District 9

Avail. 11/5/19:

The End of the F***ing World: Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Tune in for Love – NETFLIX FILM

Undercover Brother 2

Avail. 11/6/19:

Burning Cane

SCAMS – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shadow

Avail. 11/7/19:

The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open