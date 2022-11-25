Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (November 25)

Netflix subscribers exhausted after those delicious Thanksgiving feasts and Black Friday shopping will have a few new titles to binge this weekend. After packing the library to the brim throughout the week, the streamer is once again checking titles off of the November 2022 content list, with two new additions – Blood & Water Season 3 and Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich – dropping in the streaming library this weekend. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Blood & Water' Season 3 Netflix's young adult series Blood & Water is heading back to the streaming library for its third season this weekend! The series, which initially premiered to great success back in May 2020, follows a teen who transfers to an elite school when she suspects one of the students may be her sister who was abducted at birth. Set to premiere on Friday, Nov. 25, a little more than a year after Season 2 debuted, Season 3 finds Puleng and Fiks searching for a lost loved one as another year begins at Parkhurst, but their efforts may put then in danger.

'Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich' Following the release of Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich in May 2020, Netflix will continue to examine the crimes and criminal case surrounding the financier, but this time the streamer is putting the focus on his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. On Friday, the streamer is set to release Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich, a new documentary series that "goes beyond the headlines of the Ghislaine Maxwell case to tell the definitive story of Epstein's mysterious accomplice, illuminating how her class and privilege concealed her predatory nature." Maxwell was arrested in July 2020, just a year after Epstein's arrest, and ultimately charged in December 2021 on five federal charges including sex trafficking of a minor. In June, she was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Must-Watch Recent Addition: 'The Crown' Season 5 Netflix took things back to the '90s to document yet another decade of Queen Elizabeth's reign when The Crown returned for its fifth season, its first since the monarch's passing, earlier this month. Season 5 covered the '90s, a notably difficult time for the British royals that included the Queen's self-proclaimed "annus horribilis" in 1992, the year during which three of her four children separated from or divorced their partners and was marked by Prince Charles' and Princess Diana's divorce. The fifth season featured a new list of actors taking on the key characters. Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce play Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, respectively. Dominic West plays Prince Charles while Elizabeth Debicki stars as Princess Diana. Lesley Manville plays Princess Margaret and Olivia Williams stars as Camilla Parker Bowles.