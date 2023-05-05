Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 5)

Netflix may have jump started May with dozens of new arrivals throughout the week, but the streaming giant is moving a bit slower this weekend. Between Friday and Sunday, Netflix is only set to add a single new title to the streaming library, with the licensed film A Man Called Otto being the only title arriving. This means that the streamer is not debuting any new or returning Netflix original series or films. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'A Man Called Otto' Premiere Date: Saturday, May 6

Type: Licensed Film

Synopsis: "Otto Anderson is a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around."

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, the Netflix streaming library will only be stocked with new titles, with no series or films slated to exit. However, with May still in its earliest days, several exits are scheduled for later in the month. Leaving 5/10/23

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3 Leaving 5/13/23

Weed the People Leaving 5/14/23

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1 Leaving 5/16/23

Side Effects Leaving 5/18/23

The Last Days

What was added this week? Avail. 5/1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport '77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria Avail. 5/2/23

Love Village -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Tailor -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/3/23

Jewish Matchmaking -- NETFLIX SERIES

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 5/4/23

Arctic Dogs

Larva Family -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story -- NETFLIX SERIES

Sanctuary -- NETFLIX SERIES

'Beef' "BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series."