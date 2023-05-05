Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 5)
Netflix may have jump started May with dozens of new arrivals throughout the week, but the streaming giant is moving a bit slower this weekend. Between Friday and Sunday, Netflix is only set to add a single new title to the streaming library, with the licensed film A Man Called Otto being the only title arriving. This means that the streamer is not debuting any new or returning Netflix original series or films.
Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'A Man Called Otto'
Premiere Date: Saturday, May 6
Type: Licensed Film
Synopsis: "Otto Anderson is a grump who no longer sees purpose in his life following the loss of his wife. Otto is ready to end it all, but his plans are interrupted when a lively young family moves in next door, and he meets his match in quick-witted Marisol. She challenges him to see life differently, leading to an unlikely friendship that turns his world around."
What's leaving this weekend?
This weekend, the Netflix streaming library will only be stocked with new titles, with no series or films slated to exit. However, with May still in its earliest days, several exits are scheduled for later in the month.
Leaving 5/10/23
Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
Leaving 5/13/23
Weed the People
Leaving 5/14/23
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
Leaving 5/16/23
Side Effects
Leaving 5/18/23
The Last Days
What was added this week?
Avail. 5/1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport '77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
Avail. 5/2/23
Love Village -- NETFLIX SERIES
The Tailor -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/3/23
Jewish Matchmaking -- NETFLIX SERIES
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7 -- NETFLIX SERIES
Avail. 5/4/23
Arctic Dogs
Larva Family -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story -- NETFLIX SERIES
Sanctuary -- NETFLIX SERIES
Upcoming Additions Worth Mentioning: 'Beef'
"BEEF follows the aftermath of a road rage incident between two strangers. Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), a failing contractor with a chip on his shoulder, goes head-to-head with Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with a picturesque life. The increasing stakes of their feud unravel their lives and relationships in this darkly comedic and deeply moving series."
Upcoming Additions Worth Mentioning: 'Sweet Tooth: Season 2'
"As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all. Based on the DC comic book series by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Jim Mickle, Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television."