Netflix is celebrating the weekend with a slate of fresh content coming to its streaming library. Beginning on Friday, the streamer will start stocking a total of five new titles, all of which are Netflix originals. The new titles that subscribers will be able to press play on include a ghost-themed educational series for children, a new season of Pokémon Journeys: The Series, and plenty of others. Although this weekend’s dare may be on the lighter side of things, Netflix's streaming library is already busting at the seams. The streamer kicked off the month of March by adding dozens of new additions to the content catalogue. Along with the titles coming this weekend, subscribers can also press play on new additions including Moxie and Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell. With several weeks left in the month, Netflix is geared up to drop even more new additions, and you can check out the full list of March 2021 titles by clicking here. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($8.99 per month), the standard plan ($13.99 per month), and the premium plan ($17.99 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'City of Ghosts' Netflix is making sure that even the youngest subscribers have some new entertainment for the new month. On Friday, March 5, the streamer will debut the first season of its animated/live-action hybrid children’s series City of Ghosts. The documentary-style series follows a group of ghost-loving kids in Los Angeles who learn more about their hometown by communicating directly with the ghosts who inhabit it. Each episode is based on and voiced by real residents from different neighborhoods. prevnext

'Nevenka: Breaking the Silence' Netflix on Friday is adding an all-new docuseries. Nevenka: Breaking the Silence delves into the first public sexual harassment case in Spain as Nevenka Fernández, for the first time in 20 years, speaks out about when she reported being sexually harassed in 2000 and faced not only her aggressor but also the male chauvinist society of that time. prevnext

'Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 4' Ash and Goh are back and are continuing their travels as they research Pokémon with Professor Cerise in Part 4 of Pokémon Journeys: The Series. Set to be added to the streaming library on Friday, the series follows Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum, who, after achieving his goal of becoming a Pokémon Master, travels back to his home of Pallet Town in Kanto, where he befriends fellow trainer Goh. Together, they are hired by Professor Cerise to work for his new research lab. prevnext

'Sentinelle ' Netflix's French action thriller Sentinelle is joining the library this week. The film follows a highly trained French soldier who uses her lethal skills to hunt down the man who hurt her sister after she is transferred home after a traumatizing combat mission. Directed by Julien Leclercq, Sentinelle stars Olga Kurylenko stars as Klara, with Andrey Gorlenko, Michel Biel, and Carole Weyers co-starring. It will be available for streaming on Friday. prevnext

'Dogwashers' Along with the above mention titles, Netflix will be stocking one other originals in the library on Friday, with no further additions set to be made until Monday, March 8. Dogwashers, a Netflix original film follows a narco past his prime who prime refuses to pay a debt to an upstart and "only a secret stash of money can save his men. But guess what the gardener just found?" prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Thankfully, only a single title will be departing the streaming library this weekend. On Sunday, March 7, Season 1-3 of Hunter X Hunter will leave, meaning subscribers may want to consider fitting it a final binge. They may also want to get one last watch of the below listed titles before they leave the library later this month. Leaving 3/8/21:

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016) Leaving 3/9/21:

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss's Daughter (2015) Leaving 3/10/21:

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019) Leaving 3/13/21:

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019) Leaving 3/14/21:

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017) prevnext