Netflix March 2021: Movies and Shows Leaving Netflix

With March rearing its lion-like head, Netflix is about to clear out some old titles from its library. Several movies and TV shows will be leaving the streaming giant come March, so check out the list below to make sure you get in a screening or two of any favorites hitting the road. With the streaming wars in full effect, a number of classics will be cut from Netflix this month. After seeing what's on the chopping block, check out the full list of additions heading to Netflix in March, including several original movies and series.

LEAVING 3/3 - 3/15 Leaving 3/3/21: Rectify: Seasons 1-4 Leaving 3/7/21: Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3 Leaving 3/8/21: Apollo 18 (2011) The Young Offenders (2016) Leaving 3/9/21: November Criminals (2017) The Boss's Daughter (2015) Leaving 3/10/21: Last Ferry (2019) Summer Night (2019) Leaving 3/13/21: Spring Breakers (2012) The Outsider (2019) Leaving 3/14/21: Aftermath (2017) Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis The Assignment (2016) The Student (2017) Leaving 3/15/21: Chicken Little (2005) prevnext

LEAVING 3/16 - 3/30 Leaving 3/16/21: Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3 Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019) Silver Linings Playbook (2012) Leaving 3/17/21: All About Nina (2018) Come and Find Me (2016) Leaving 3/20/21: Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017) Leaving 3/22/21: Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018) I Don't Know How She Does It (2011) Leaving 3/24/21: USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016) Leaving 3/25/21: Blood Father (2016) The Hurricane Heist (2018) Leaving 3/26/21: Ghost Rider (2007) Leaving 3/27/21: Domino (2019) Leaving 3/30/21: Extras: Seasons 1-2 Killing Them Softly (2012) London Spy: Season 1 The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3 prevnext

LEAVING 3/31 Arthur (2011) Chappaquiddick (2017) Enter the Dragon (1973) God's Not Dead (2014) Hedgehogs (2016) Inception (2010) Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988) Kung Fu Hustle (2004) Molly's Game (2017) Money Talks (1997) School Daze (1988) Secret in Their Eyes (2015) Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) Sex and the City 2 (2010) Sinister Circle (2017) Skin Wars: Seasons 1-3 Taxi Driver (1976) The Bye Bye Man (2017) The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) The Prince & Me (2004) Weeds: Seasons 1-7 prevnext

2021 Golden-Globe Nominated Titles to Add to Your List: With the 2021 Golden Globes set to air from Beverly Hill on Sunday, Feb. 28, it's time to catch up on the Netflix titles that received nods from the Hollywood Foreign Press. Netflix dominated this year's nominations, earning a staggering 42 nods across the film and television categories. From previously-nominated titles like The Crown and Ozark to newer, more surprising nods to shows like Emily in Paris, here's a list of Netflix movies and shows to binge before watching the Golden Globes. (Photo: Netflix) Mank: The black-and-white ode to old Hollywood nabbed a leading six nominations, including a nod for best drama, as well as for its director David Fincher and for Gary Oldman's performance as Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz. prevnext

'MA RAINEY'S BLACK BOTTOM' (Photo: David Lee / Netflix) As expected, Chadwick Boseman was nominated posthumously for his dazzling performance in George C. Wolfe's August Wilson adaptation, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, as well as Boseman's co-star, Viola Davis. The gripping film centers on rising tensions when the trailblazing Mother of the Blues and her band gather at a Chicago recording studio in 1927. prevnext

'THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7' (Photo: Netflix) The Trial of the Chicago 7 was acquired by Netflix from Paramount Pictures when COVID-19 disrupted its planned theatrical rollout, which turned out to be a good move on the streamer's part, as it's the second-most nominated film with five nods. The film showcases what was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention but what actually turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest — including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale — were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history. prevnext

'THE CROWN' (Photo: Des Willie/Netflix) The Crown, a lavish historical drama, led the Golden Globes' television category with six nominations. The series chronicles the private life of Queen Elizabeth II and her family and scored nominations for best TV drama, as well as for the performances of several of its cast members — Olivia Colman who plays the monarch, and Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana. prevnext

'RATCHED' (Photo: Netflix) A new series from Ryan Murphy, Ratched earned three Golden Globes nominations: best drama series, best actress and best supporting actress — the latter two of which going to Sarah Paulson and Cynthia Nixon, respectfully. Ratched is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In 1947, Mildred (Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. prevnext

'OZARK' (Photo: Steve Deitl/Netflix) One of Netflix's more widely-watched drama series, Ozark was again nominated for best drama TV series, and several of its stars earned nods as well. Jason Bateman is up for best actor, Laura Linney is up for best actress and Julia Garner is up for supporting actress. All three are beloved by fans as mainstays in the franchise ahead of its fourth and final season, which does not yet have a release date. prevnext