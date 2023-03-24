Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (March 24)

Dozens of new titles have already joined the streaming library throughout March, but Netflix is slowing things down. This weekend, the streamer only has two titles scheduled to debut, with both the new Netflix original film Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga and Love is Blind Season 4, Netflix's hit original dating series, set to drop. The two titles join a list of other additions that arrived this week, including We Lost Our Human and Waco: American Apocalypse. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' Premiere Date: Friday, March 24

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A flight attendant and her boyfriend must steal a cache of diamonds to clear an old debt – but the plan spins into mayhem when the plane is hijacked."

'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Premiere Date: Friday, March 24

Type: Netflix Series (new episodes weekly)

Synopsis: "Singles who want to be loved for who they are have signed up for a less-conventional approach to modern dating in Seattle, and will choose someone to marry without ever meeting them. Over several weeks, the newly engaged couples will move in together, plan their wedding and find out if their physical connection matches their strong emotional bond developed in the Pods. When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 12-episode series will uncover whether looks, race or age do matter, or if love really is blind." Starting March 24th, new episodes of Love Is Blind will roll out each Friday across 12 episodes, following the couples' journey for love:

Week 1 (Friday, March 24): Episodes 1-5

Week 2 (Friday, March 31): Episodes 6-8

Week 3 (Friday, April 7): Episodes 9-11

Week 4 (Friday, April 14): Episode 12

What's leaving this weekend? This weekend, Netflix subscribers will be forced to bid farewell to two titles. On Friday, all three seasons of Shtisel are scheduled to exit the streaming library, following by all four seasons of Big Time Rush on Saturday. After their departures, only two other titles will be on the chopping block for March. Leaving 3/31/23

30 Minutes or Less

Brokeback Mountain