Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 5)

The Netflix library is getting a little bigger with a number of new additions coming to the streaming platform this weekend. To mark the first full weekend of June, the streamer will be adding a total of seven new titles to its streaming library, the new additions beginning to appear on Friday, and continuing through Sunday. Among the new additions is the final season of one controversial teen drama as well as the return of the Fab Five. The new additions, five of which are Netflix original series and films, join several others that have already been made this month. Beginning on June 1, the streamer started adding the first of what will be dozens of new additions. So far this month, the platform has also kept departures light, with only a handful of titles having already been given the ax. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'13 Reasons Why: Season 4' Netflix is taking subscribes into the halls of Liberty High a final time with the Friday, June 5 premiere of 13 Reasons Why's fourth and final season. As Liberty High's senior class prepares for graduation, the group of unlikely friends at the center of the teen drama will have to band together a final time to make sure some secrets stay buried "and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever." The series is based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name and stars Dylan Minnette, Brandon Flynn, Ross Butler, Alisha Boe, Miles Heizer, Devin Druid, and Christian Navarro. Speaking to PopCulture.com, newcomer JanLuis Castellanos, who will portray Diego Torres, said that "it's safe to say that the past three years have had a major impact on where we are now and where we are going with Season 4."

'Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai' Anurag Kashyap-directed Indian Hindi-language drama film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai is headed to the streaming library on Friday. The film follows a bank employee who, in the midst of being weighed down by her husband’s debts and her own broke dreams, finds a secret source of seemingly unlimited cash in her home. Written by Nihit Bhave, the film stars Saiyami Kher as Sarita Pillai and Roshan Mathew as Sushant Pillai as well as Amruta Subhash and Rajshri Deshpande.

'The Last Days of American Crime' A career criminal will strive to commit the last crime in American history in Netflix's latest action film, The Last Days of American Crime. Based on the Radical Publishing Graphic Novel created by Rick Remender and Greg Tocchini, the film follows Graham Bricke, a career criminal who teams up with famous gangster progeny Kevin Cash and black market hacker Shelby Dupree to commit a major heist, which will become the final crime in American history as the U.S. government resorts to broadcasting a signal that will make it impossible to knowingly commit unlawful acts. Directed by Olivier Megaton, The Last Days of American Crime stars Édgar Ramírez, Anna Brewster, Michael Pitt, Sharlto Copley, Sean Cameron Michael, and Alonso Grandio. The film will be available for streaming on Friday.

'Queer Eye: Season 5' The Fab Five are back in action and they're headed to "The City of Brotherly Love" in Season 5 of Queer Eye. After two seasons in the Atlanta area and another two around Kansas City, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown , Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness are taking their expertise to Philadelphia to help 10 new heroes in what will be the series' biggest season yet. A reboot of the Bravo series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the series stars a food and wine expert (Antoni Porowski), a fashion expert (Tan France), a culture expert (Karamo Brown), a design expert (Bobby Berk), and a grooming expert (Jonathan Van Ness) visiting men and women, both gay and straight, to clean up the neglected areas of their lives. Quckly having become a Netflix staple, Queer Eye has already been renewed for a sixth season, which will be filmed in Texas.

'Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 ' Hasan Minhaj is set to deep dive back into current topics when Volume 6 of his Netflix original series, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, debuts on the streaming giant on Sunday, Nov. 10. Streaming every Sunday, the popular series explores the modern cultural and political landscape, with Minhaj bringing his unique comedic voice and perspective, along with his storytelling skills, to investigate the larger trends shaping our fragmented world.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 6/5/2020:

Hannibal: Seasons 103 Avail. 6/6/2020:

Queen of the South: Season 4 As the streamer stockpiles new additions in its library, it is also unfortunately saying goodbye to several others. Thankfully, this weekend’s departures remain light, with only two titles leaving. Leaving 6/7/2020:

Equilibrium

From Paris With Love The two above mentioned titles join several others that have already left this month. Throughout June, the streamer will be letting go of several dozen titles, meaning the subscribers should get any final binges in before they disappear for good. Left 6/1/2020:

The King's Speech Left 6/3/2020:

God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness Left 6/4/2020:

A Perfect Man