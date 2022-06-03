Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 3)

The first weekend of June is here, and Netflix isn't wasting any time in stocking its streaming library with fresh titles from the June 2022 content list. After checking off the final additions from May earlier in the week, the streamer this weekend will be treating subscribers to eight new additions from this month's list of arriving titles. Of the new additions, seven will be Netflix originals, with one of the most anticipated additions being the Season 2 premiere of Floor Is Lava, the buzzed-about game show that turns the iconic childhood game into a real-life obstacle course. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan $10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Floor Is Lava: Season 2' More than two years after its debut, everyone's favorite childhood game is returning to the small screen in Floor is Lava Season 2. The hit Netflix original series, returning on Friday, June 3, follows a group of contestants as they partake in the ultimate obstacle course: a real-life version of floor lava. Vying for the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize, teams must navigate rooms flooded with lava by leaping from various objects. In Season 2, the lava is back and contestants must make their way across all-new obstacles, including "a very slippery volcano." prevnext

'Interceptor' Director Matthew Reilly's action-packed Netflix original film Interceptor catapults its way onto the Netflix service on Friday. The new film stars Elsa Pataky as Captain JJ Collins, who finds herself in charge of a lone missile interceptor base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean following a simultaneous coordinated attack threatens the base. With only minutes on the clock, she must use her years of tactical training and military expertise to determine who she can trust. Along with Pataky, Interceptor also stars Luke Bracey, Aaron Glenane, Mayen Mehta, Rhys Muldoon, Belinda Jombwe, Marcus Johnson, Colin Friels, and Zoe Carides. prevnext

'Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?' (Photo: Audun Fjeldheim / Netflix) Netflix's true crime library is growing yet again with the Friday addition of the riveting new docuseries Mr. Good: Cop or Crook?. The new series documents the criminal case against Eirik Jensen, Norway's top cop who, in a shocking turn of events, was arrested in 2013 in connection to a sweeping drug trafficking case. Once believed to be the best policeman in Norwegian history, the country was left asking if Jensen was really the biggest drug trafficker Scandinavia has ever seen. prevnext

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 6/3/22

As the Crow Flies – NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfect Mother – NETFLIX SERIES

Surviving Summer – NETFLIX FAMILY

Two Summers – NETFLIX SERIES Avail. 6/5/22

Straight Up prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Netflix subscribers can breathe a sigh of relief. After giving the boot to dozens of titles over the course of the last few days, Netflix is hitting the brakes entirely on exiting titles, with no titles leaving this weekend. However, given that June has just begun, several titles are still on the chopping block and will soon be unavailable for streaming. Leaving 6/6/22

The Night Shift: Seasons 1-4

Vampire Academy Leaving 6/13/22

Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 6/17/22

Silver Linings Playbook prevnext