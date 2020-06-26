Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 26)

Netflix is rounding out the month of June with a slew of new titles set to be added to the streaming library. Beginning on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend, subscribers will be treated to a total of five new additions, four of which are originals. Although that number may seem fairly light in comparison to most weekends, this weekend's new additions are promising to be heavy hitters and include the likes of Netflix's take on annual Eurovision Song Contest and the final season of one mind-bending German language original series. Of course, this may be the final weekend of the month, but that doesn’t mean that new additions are ending anytime soon. July will be just as packed full with new titles headed to the streaming library, giving subscribers plenty to look forward to. You can see the full list of July 2020 additions by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Amar y vivir' A new telenovela is headed to Netflix. On Friday, June 26, Amar y vivir (All for Love) is set to debut. The series follows Irene, the leading voice of the Los Milagosos group in the market place, and Joaquín, who arrives in the city with just the clothes on his back, and their eventually run-in and the relationship that forms. Created by Nubia Barreto, the series is based on the 1988 telenovela of the same name written by Germán Escallón. It stars Ana María Estupiñán, and Carlos Torres. prevnext

'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' The annual Eurovision Song Contest may have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Netflix is helping subscribers get their fix of the beloved competition with its new film. Starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga offers a spoof on the games as aspiring Icelandic musicians Lars and Sigrit are given the opportunity to represent their country at the world's biggest song competition. The film will be available for streaming beginning on Friday, June 26. prevnext

'Home Game' Netflix is giving subscribers the chance to explore some of the most unusually and thrilling sports across the globe. Set to debut on Friday, the streamer's new docuseries Home Game explores everything from voodoo wrestling in the Congo to roller derby in Texas across eight episodes. prevnext

'Straight Up The James Sweeney-directed film Straight Up is finding a home on Netflix this Friday. Originally having a limited theatrical debut in February, the film follows Todd, a gay twenty-something braniac with OCD whose fear of dying alone prompts him to begin to question his identity. When whip-smart Rory comes along, dealing with her own struggles and insecurities, they forge a romantic relationship that leaves out sex and physical intimacy. prevnext

'Dark: Season 3' Netflix is pummeling subscribers through time and returning them to the town of Winden with the final season premiere of Dark. Co-created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese and starring Oliver Masucci, Karoline Eichhorn, and Jördis Triebel, the German-language series tells the story of four families whose lives are thrown into chaos following the disappearance of two children in their small German town. The disappearances are followed by supernatural twists that tie back to the same town in 1986. Headed to the streaming giant on Saturday, June 27, the third and final season moves "beyond the concept of space and time" as Jonas, freshly arrived in a new world, attempts to make sense of what this rendition of Winden means for his own fate. Meanwhile, those left behind will embark on a quest to stop the loop. prevnext

What's leaving this weekend? Leaving 6/27/2020:

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection Leaving 6/29/2020:

The Day My Butt Went Psycho!: Seasons 1-2 prevnext