Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (June 26)

June has been a big month for Netflix subscribers, who are now able to binge everything from the final episodes of hit series including Never Have I Ever and Manifest, as well as new additions like Mean Girls and Magic Mike, and this weekend, even more titles from the June 2023 content list are being made available for streaming! This weekend, Netflix will unlock seven new titles, all of which are Netflix original series and films. This weekend's additions include Catching Killers Season 3, Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3, and The Perfect Find, among several others. Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Catching Killers: Season 3 Premiere Date: Friday, June 23

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice."

'iNumber Number: Jozi Gold Premiere Date: Friday, June 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "In the criminal underworld of Johannesburg, South Africa, a jaded undercover cop is tasked with cracking the biggest gold heist in African history. Will he follow the law and protect the wealth of a fat cat dictator? Or help an audacious heist crew succeed?"

'King of Clones' Premiere Date: Friday, June 23

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea's most notorious scientist."

'Make Me Believe' Premiere Date: Friday, June 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles childhood crushes – and past quibbles."

'The Perfect Find' Premiere Date: Friday, June 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "After a messy public breakup and a high-profile firing, Jenna (Gabrielle Union) returns to New York to resurrect her fashion career. Knowing she'll only get one chance to rebuild her reputation, Jenna swallows her pride and goes to work for cutthroat mogul Darcy (Gina Torres). But her comeback attempt gets complicated when she falls for her charming, much younger coworker Eric (Keith Powers) – who just so happens to be Darcy's son. After putting everything on the line for her career, Jenna must decide if she'll risk it all on a secret romance, and find out if she can have a future with Eric despite their generational divide. Also starring Aisha Hinds, DB Woodside, Janet Hubert and Alani "La La" Anthony, THE PERFECT FIND is directed by Numa Perrier from a screenplay by Leigh Davenport and produced by Glendon Palmer, Gabrielle Union, Jeff Morrone, Codie Elaine Oliver, and Tommy Oliver. Based on the book by Tia Williams."

'Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3' Premiere Date: Friday, June 23

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "While Ash competes in the Masters Eight Tournament, Goh searches for Mew in faraway lands. Two best friends, one ultimate goal: to be the very best!"

'Through My Window: Across the Sea' Premiere Date: Friday, June 23

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Ares has gone to study in Stockholm, and he and Raquel are in a long-distance relationship, which is more challenging than they had expected. When summer arrives and they meet again, the long separation and the people they have met during that time will challenge what they thought was an unbreakable bond."

What's leaving this weekend? Subscribers can relax a bit this weekend, as no titles are scheduled to exit Netflix. In order to make room for those upcoming July releases, however, the streamer does plant to give a few films and series the boot later this month. June 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom June 30

Chappelle's Show: Seasons 1-2

The Garfield Show: Seasons 1-2

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Jerry Maguire

Lethal Weapon: Seasons 1-3

LOL

Puss in Boots

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Resident Evil: Apocalypse

The Stepfather

The Taking of Pelham 123

World War Z