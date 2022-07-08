Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 8)

Another weekend is here, and Netflix is making sure subscribers have hours upon hours of entertainment! As Friday rolls around, the streamer will begin stocking what will total 10 new additions this weekend, and more than half of them are Netflix original series and films. This weekend's roundup includes titles like Boo, Bitch and Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls, two all-new Netflix originals set to make their debut. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The streamer also recently debuted a "Netflix Free Section," allowing non-subscribers to watch a selection of the streamer's most beloved originals at no cost. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Boo, Bitch' Boo, Bitch is headed to Netflix on Friday! The new series stars To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Lana Condor as Erica Vu, a high school senior who's lived her life safely under the radar. However, things take an epic turn when, over the course of a single night, she seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life, only to find out the next morning that she's a ghost. Starring alongside Condor is Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Aparna Brielle, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Jason Genao. Boo, Bitch will be available for streaming beginning Friday, July 8.

'Capitani' Season 2 Detective Luc Capitani is tackling an all new case when Season 2 of Capitani arrives on Netflix on Friday. The gritty foreign crime drama, which marked the first Luxembourgish-language series to stream on Netflix when it made its way to the platform in February 2021, follow Capitani as he investigates the murder of a teenage girl whose body is found near the village of Manscheid in Luxembourg. In Season 2, Capitani, now living in Luxembourg City, finds himself entangled in a murder investigation linked to the capital's criminal underworld.

'Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls' Adventurer Bear Grylls and Bollywood star Ranveer Singh are teaming up for a survival adventure of a lifetime! On Friday, Netflix drops its latest interactive special, Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. The Netflix original film follows Singh and Grylls as they venture into the wild and brave the Serbian wilderness to find a rare flower, all with the help of viewers, who will get to pick the course of their adventure in the interactive special.

What else is being added this weekend? Avail. 7/8/22

Dangerous Liaisons – NETFLIX FILM

How To Build a Sex Room – NETFLIX SERIES

Incantation – NETFLIX FILM

Jewel – NETFLIX FILM

The Longest Night – NETFLIX SERIES

The Sea Beast – NETFLIX FILM Avail. 7/10/22

12 Strong

What's leaving Netflix this weekend? Although Netflix won't be saying goodbye to any titles this weekend, subscribers shouldn't feel too relieved. Given that July has only just begun, there are still plenty of days left in the month, and they will be filled with a number of exits. Leaving 7/11/22

The Strangers: Prey at Night Leaving 7/14/22

The Brave Leaving 7/15/22

Radium Girls Leaving 7/19/22

Annabelle: Creation Leaving 7/21/22

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5 Leaving 7/23/22

Django Unchained Leaving 7/25/22

Banana Split