Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 7)
If the summer heat is tempting you to stay indoors, Netflix has plenty of fresh content to help pass the time. This month has already brought dozens of new additions to the streaming library, and this weekend, Netflix will expand its content catalog further when four new titles, all Netflix original series and films, drop. This weekend's list of arrivals includes the premiere of the Netflix original series Hack My Home as well as the debut of the original film The Out-Laws, starring Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev.
Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.
'Fatal Seduction'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 7
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her."
'Hack My Home'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 7
Type: Netflix Series
Synopsis: "Jam packed with aspirational and jaw-dropping transformations, Netflix's newest home renovation series HACK MY HOME follows deserving families experiencing a different version of the same problem – they need more space, but don't want to move or break the bank to upgrade their home. Brought in to tackle these spatial challenges are our dream team of experts: Mikel Welch on Design, Brooks Atwood on Innovation, Ati Williams on Construction and Jessica Banks on Engineering. These home renovation and design gurus combine their skills to transform overcrowded spaces with their creative, out-of-the-box builds, decor and storage solutions to ensure that every square inch is maximized to its fullest potential for their clients."
'The Out-Laws'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 7
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker (Nina Dobrev). When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin) who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws."
'Seasons'
Premiere Date: Friday, July 7
Type: Netflix Film
Synopsis: "After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again – but they might just find it in each other."
What's leaving this weekend?
Netflix subscribers will have to bid farewell to two titles this weekend. On Sunday, both 12 Strong and Baby Ballroom: Seasons 1-2 are departing. They will be followed by several other departures throughout July.
Leaving 7/12/23
Tom Segura: Completely Normal
Leaving 7/14/23
Married at First Sight: Season 11
Leaving 7/20/23
Ip Man
Ip Man 2
Ip Man 3
Ip Man 4: The Finale
What was added this week?
Avail. 7/3/23
Little Angel: Volume 3
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/4/23
The King Who Never Was (IT) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer – NETFLIX COMEDY
Avail. 7/5/23
Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) – NETFLIX SERIES
My Happy Marriage (JP) – NETFLIX ANIME
WHAM! (UK) – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Avail. 7/6/23
Deep Fake Love (ES) – NETFLIX SERIES
Gold Brick (FR) – NETFLIX FILM
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 – NETFLIX SERIES
Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) – NETFLIX FAMILY