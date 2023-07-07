Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 7)

If the summer heat is tempting you to stay indoors, Netflix has plenty of fresh content to help pass the time. This month has already brought dozens of new additions to the streaming library, and this weekend, Netflix will expand its content catalog further when four new titles, all Netflix original series and films, drop. This weekend's list of arrivals includes the premiere of the Netflix original series Hack My Home as well as the debut of the original film The Out-Laws, starring Adam DeVine and Nina Dobrev.

Netflix offers four subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.