Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (May 17)

The shelves of Netflix's streaming library are getting a little more crowded. As the streamer continues to make its way through the May 2024 content list, five new titles are set to hit the platform this weekend, including the new Netflix original South Korean thriller The 8 Show, the documentary Power, and 2018's Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick-starring movie A Simple Favor. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'The 8 Show' Premiere Date: Friday, May 17

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Eight individuals trapped in a mysterious 8-story building participate in a tempting but dangerous game show where they earn money as time passes."

'Power' Premiere Date: Friday, May 17

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: "In the United States, police have been granted extraordinary power over our individual lives. The police decide who is suspicious and who 'fits the description.' They define the threats and decide how to respond. They demand obedience and carry the constant threat of violence. Thousands of these interactions play out in our cities and towns every day, according to real and perceived ideas of criminality and threats to social order-as decided by the police. Police make the abstract power of the state real. POWER traces the accumulation of money, the consolidation of political power, and the nearly unrestricted bipartisan support that has created the institution of policing as we know it. The film offers a visceral and immersive journey to demonstrate how we've arrived at this moment in history, from the slave patrols of the 1700s and the first publicly funded police departments of the 1800s to the uprisings of the 1960s and 2020s. Part essay, part interview, and part archival collage, POWER uses historical materials to illustrate our contemporary realities and examines urgent questions about a growing and largely unchecked authority-who is policed, who is protected, who gets to decide, and why."

'Thelma the Unicorn' Premiere Date: Friday, May 17

Type: Netflix Family

Synopsis: "Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost. Thelma the Unicorn is a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride from directors Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Lynn Wang (Unikitty!)."

'A Simple Favor' Premiere Date: Sunday, May 19

Type: Licensed Filmn

Synopsis: "Thirsty for thrills, single mom Stephanie strikes up a friendship with the glamorous Emily, who asks for a small favor before she mysteriously vanishes."

'Golden Kamuy' Premiere Date: Sunday, May 19

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "On the Hokkaido frontier, a war veteran and Ainu girl race against misfits and military renegades to find treasure mapped out on tattooed outlaws."

What's leaving this weekend? Only a single title is leaving Netflix this weekend - Rosario Tijeras (Mexico) Seasons 1-3 depart on Sunday – making this weekend the perfect weekend to catch up on a few soon-to-exit TV series and movies. Leaving 5/22/24

The Boxtrolls Leaving 5/26/24

Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure: Seasons 3-4 Leaving 5/31

2012

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

The Choice

The Disaster Artist

Forever My Girl

The Great Gatsby

Happy Gilmore

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

The Impossible

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Lakeview Terrace

The Mick: Seasons 1-2

Noah

Oh, Ramona!

The Other Guys

Silent Hill

Skyscraper

Split

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

You've Got Mail