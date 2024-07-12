Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (July 12)

Even more summer entertainment is hitting Netflix this weekend. After dropping everything from The Man with 1000 Kids to Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 and more already this month, the streamer is set to check off four more titles from the July 2024 content list this weekend, including originals like Exploding Kittens and Blame the Game. Netflix offers three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything coming to Netflix this weekend, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that will be leaving before the end of the month.

'Blame the Game' Premiere Date: Friday, July 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Pia invites her new boyfriend Jan to her regular game night, but the unannounced arrival of Pia's ex raises the stakes for everyone."

'The Champion' (Photo: Netflix) Premiere Date: Friday, July 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Banned for violent conduct, Atletico Madrid's troubled superstar Diego is given an ultimatum – clean up his act or face the rest of the season on the bench. After clashing with Alex, a reclusive psychology professor hired to help him, the two men overcome their differences and discover there's more to life than football and academics."

'Exploding Kittens' Premiere Date: Friday, July 12

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: "Earth sucks, so God (Tom Ellis) gets fired and sent to Earth to reconnect with humanity. The catch? He's trapped in the body of a chubby house cat. As part of his rehabilitation, he moves in with a dysfunctional family and tries to solve their problems, but ends up spending a lot of time chasing laser pointers. And to top it off, Godcat's next-door neighbor, who is also a cat, turns out to be none other than his nemesis, the Antichrist. The result is the ultimate fight between good versus evil...except, Godcat (Ellis) is distracted by a pigeon he saw in the yard and Devilcat (Sasheer Zamata) is busy napping on someone's laptop. Based on the best-selling card game, EXPLODING KITTENS is an animated comedy series from showrunners Shane Kosakowski and Matthew Inman (co-creator of the card game). The series is also executive produced by Mike Judge, Greg Daniels and Dustin Davis of Bandera Entertainment; Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for the Chernin Entertainment Group; and executive producers and creators of the Exploding Kittens franchise, Elan Lee and The Oatmeal's Inman."

'Lobola Man' Premiere Date: Friday, July 12

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: "Ace Ngubeni, a slick lobola negotiator, faces his toughest deal yet for a shy client – only to find the stakes are higher than cash."

What's leaving this weekend? Not all good things can last, and that seems to be the case for the slow rollout of exiting titles. Following only a single departure so far this month – War Dogs – Netflix this weekend will pick up the pace on departing titles when Abducted in Plain Sight exits on Sunday. It will be followed by even more exits in the coming days. Leaving 7/15/24

The Beguiled Leaving 7/23/24

Big Eyes